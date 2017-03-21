Photos: Victoria’s Secret models, 5 Seconds of Summer party at Encore Beach Club

Five Victoria’s Secret models stepped from the pages of their sexy lingerie catalog to celebrate Taylor Hill’s 21st birthday at Encore. Not only did they party like rock stars, but also with them!

Taylor brought her BFFs Jasmine Tookes (the million-dollar bra model), Romee Strijd and Lais Ribeiro for the weekend festivities. Birthday beauty Taylor posted photographs with her gal pals on her Instagram.

Jasmine and Lais were joined by V.S. model Josephine Skriver at Encore Beach Club on their second day of fun in the sun where they retreated to an upper bungalow with 5 Seconds of Summer members Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin.

The Aussie group kept refreshed with 1942 tequila shots, ResQwaters, Coconut Waters and Grey Goose cocktails. When David Guetta hit the DJ decks, they were on their feet to dance the day away.

The lovely ladies took the party Sunday night to XS, where Taylor, Jasmine, Josephine, Lais and a dozen friends enjoyed Casa Amigos Reposado and sugar-free Red Bull and danced into the early morning. Taylor and Romee posed for pics with DJ Alesso in his music booth.