Photos: Vivacious Vanessa Williams is Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Woman of the Year

Vanessa Williams, center, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, with Ryan Kelsey and James Davis of Chippendales at The Rio, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, pictured here singing with David Weinreb, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, pictured here singing with David Weinreb, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, pictured here singing with David Weinreb, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, pictured here singing with David Weinreb, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, pictured here singing with David Weinreb, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, pictured here singing with David Weinreb, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, with Randy Slovacek, David Weinreb and Michael Caprio, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, with David Weinreb, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, with Robin Leach, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Vanessa Williams, with Katie Kenner and John Katsilometes, is honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at Aria on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

By ROBIN LEACH
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Vivacious Vanessa Williams captivated the 500-plus black-tie, gowned and bejeweled guests at the 33rd Annual Nevada Ballet Theatre Black & White Gala at Aria on Saturday night. Vanessa gently strong armed David Weinreb, chief executive of our Howard Hughes realty company, into a Broadway show-tunes duet.

The twosome sang together as star leads in their high school stage band in Chappaqua, New York, outside Manhattan. Our thanks to Denise Truscello of WireImage for her photos of their duet and the gala, which is the 45-year-old ballet company’s largest annual fundraiser.

“I saved the best for last,” said Vanessa as David and she quickly worked out a medley with The Lon Bronson Band. It included “On A Clear Day” and “Sunny Side of the Street” and won them a standing ovation. One of Vanessa’s biggest hits is her No. 1 ballad “Save the Best for Last.”

After being welcomed by hometown Broadway director Randy Slovacek, who attended theatrical school with Vanessa, she said: “To be honored like this is humbling. It allows me, though, to bring and tell my journey and bang the gong as to how important the arts are. I have seen extraordinary talent on this stage tonight with the students of Nevada Ballet Theatre.

“Artistry is so essential to life, to mankind in our schools. My parents believed in the arts and always supported my efforts in it, and dance became a real job.” Vanessa mingled on the red carpet with the student dancers and zebra-striped Cirque du Soleil dancers.

Morning radio DJ Chet Buchanan did an excellent job MC’ing the live auction and paddle raise, which included a celebrity chef Charlie Palmer at-home dinner that prompted a bidding war between two couples. After hitting $30,000, Chet threw in a second dinner, so both won.

It was a night of glitz and glamour with the future dance students winning standing ovations for their onstage performances. Above it all, though, reigned singer, actress, model, author and fashion designer Vanessa, a picture-perfect Woman of the Year.

 