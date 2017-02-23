Play ‘Nigerian Spam Scam Scam’ is receiving rave reviews

Blame Rio headliner magician Penn Jillette and wife Emily Jillette if you fall out of your chair doubled over in laughter when Mark Shunock presents “Nigerian Spam Scam Scam” for three performances March 31 and April 1 at his new community arts venue The Space.

Penn and Emily brought the show to Mark (“Rock of Ages”), who told me: “I watched clips and nearly fell out of my chair laughing. It’s a smart and funny show that I think is a great fit for The Space and our mission.

“Emily told you and me that it was the funniest thing she’s ever read. The clips that I’ve seen are hilarious, and I can’t wait to see the full production. I was a fan of its star, Dean Cameron, from his days in ‘Ski School’ and ‘Summer School’ and the amazing ‘Straight Outta Compton’ but had never met him until we started working on this booking.”

It’s a story to which nearly everyone can relate. Many people have received the email that says, “You have won the Nigerian lottery!” Nowadays, they come across so frequently that we are numb to them and just ignore them: “Please help me transfer $100 million from Bank of Nigeria!”

Writer and performer Dean did something about it. After receiving an email from a Nigerian con artist posing as the wife and son of a dead Nigerian leader, Dean replied. Posing as a sexually confused Florida millionaire, whose only companions were his cats, houseboy and personal attorney, Perry Mason, Cameron embarked on an 11-month correspondence.

The bewildered and tenacious Nigerian is impeccably portrayed in the play by co-star Victor Isaac. This hit duologue, taken from actual email threads, documents the hilarious relationship as it descends into misunderstanding, desperation and deception. The Los Angeles Times said the play was “screamingly funny,” and The Scotsman said, “As hysterical as it is absurd.”