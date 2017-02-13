Preview: ‘Finding Neverland’ flies into The Smith Center

It’s said that adults, wherever they are in the world, wish that they’d never grown up, and we all know the desire to fly and hold onto the fun, untroubled days of youth.

The story of “Peter Pan” has been told in many forms, first in 1902 in J.M. Barrie’s book, then in 1904 in the first version of the play, “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.” This was long before special effects and invisible wires.

It was first seen in the U.S. in 1905 after a British tour. The play became a novel in 1911 and has been retold in film, include the first in 1924, the Walt Disney animated classic in 1953, “Hook” (1992) by Steven Spielberg, “Peter Pan” (2003), a live-TV special (2014) and “Pan” (2015).

Peter Pan’s creator, Sir James M. Barrie, never had children but while writing and acting skits for four sons of his friends Sylvia and Arthur Davies developed “Peter Pan” characters and plot.

Spellbound by the brothers’ imagination and enchanting make-believe adventures, he wanted a play that would astound London theatergoers. James adopted the boys after their parents died.

This theatrical version premieres Tuesday for eight performances at The Smith Center with Broadway.com Best Musical Star winner Billy Harrigan Tighe as the author. Billy was in “Pippin” on Broadway, “Wicked” and the London and U.S. tour of “Book of Mormon.”

“Finding Neverland” also features Christine Dwyer (“Wicked,” “Rent”), Tom Hewitt (“Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Chicago”) and Karen Murphy (“A Little Night Music”). Tony-winning director Diane Pailus also worked with Billy in “Pippin.”

“He is an incredible performer — a triple-threat singer, dancer and actor. He is extremely charismatic,” Diane said of Billy. Two songs, choreography and staging have been added to the production, which has a new look that returns to the strengths of the films.

I won’t tell you if Peter Pan flies at The Smith Center but will let you know that there’s plenty of pixie dust for magic to happen. In Neverland, nothing is impossible, and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.