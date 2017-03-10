Preview: It’s a jam-packed NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There’s no shortage of activities for NASCAR fans this weekend, and that’s over and above the three thrilling days of racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. First, go tell your favorite drivers how pleased you are that Las Vegas is getting a second NASCAR race as of September 2018.

Here’s the schedule starting today:

Thursday, March 9

Kyle Busch from 4-4:30 p.m. at Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson and 5 p.m. at M&M’s World on the Las Vegas Strip

Brad Keselowski from 6-8 p.m. at Excalibur

Chase Elliott, Noah Gragson, Matt DiBenedetto, J.J. Yeley and Brandon McReynolds at 6 p.m. at Speedway Children’s Charities Driver and Memorabilia Auction at Sam’s Town with MCs Jamie Little and Brittany Cason

Richard Childress Racing drivers autograph session (Brendan Gaughan, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Paul Menard, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones) from 8-9 p.m. at Grandview Lounge at South Point

Friday, March 10

Brendan Gaughan at 11 a.m., Spencer Gallagher at noon, Richard Petty at 2 p.m., Martin Truex Jr. at 3:15 p.m., Kevin Harvick at 3:30 p.m., Danica Patrick at 6 p.m. and Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus at 6:40 p.m. at Neon Garage at LVMS

Saturday, March 11

Jimmie Johnson from 4-5 p.m. at NW Las Vegas Lowe’s, 6050 West Craig Road, and 5:30 p.m. at North Las Vegas Lowe’s, 2570 East Craig Road

Chad Knaus from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Lowe’s of Henderson, 440 Marks St.

Sunday March 12

The Kobalt 400 that hometown hero and Daytona 500 champion Kurt Busch hopes to win

* * *

Crowne Avenue, Sin City 4, The Scott Alexander Band and The Sylvia St. James Gospel Choir are performing at Neon Garage from Friday through Sunday.

LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins Friday with The Stratosphere Pole Day and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the weekend’s racing culminates Sunday with The Kobalt 400 at 12:30 p.m. There are 39 cars entered in The Kobalt 400 and 39 in The Boyd Gaming 300.

Eight NASCAR drivers are looking to double down at LVMS. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch is among those racing Saturday and Sunday. Kyle, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, is the defending champion of The Boyd Gaming 300 and led 38 laps in last year’s Kobalt 400 before finishing fourth.

Defending Kobalt 400 champion Brad Keselowski will drive the No. 2 Miller Lite Ford in The Kobalt 400 and the No. 22 Ford for The Boyd Gaming 300, while 2016 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez will be in the No. 20 Toyota on Saturday and No. 19 Arris Toyota on Sunday.

Brothers Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon give Chevrolet four chances to visit victory lane. Joey Logano will drive the No. 12 Ford in The Boyd Gaming 300 before switching to the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for The Kobalt 400, while Kyle Larson will pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet on both days. Aric Almirola also is competing both days.

Kevin Harvick is leading the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to Las Vegas for this weekend’s Kobalt 400. His impressive start to the 2017 campaign through the series’ first two events has led to a narrow four-point lead over Kurt.

Night Ranger performs the national anthem at LVMS before The Kobalt 400 on Sunday, and after its opening night at The Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, “Raiding the Rock Vault” takes the LVMS stage for pre-race entertainment Sunday.

The Kobalt 400 pre-race festivities also include a U.S. Air Force flyover featuring F-15s and F-22 Raptors, driver introductions and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ meeting at Neon Garage at 10:30 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., will drive The Kobalt 400 pace car. Former Nevada Secretary of State Dean sponsors and supports LVMS’ Senator’s Cup Fall Classic at The Bullring from Oct. 20-21.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Wynn Las Vegas headliner John Fogerty serves as grand marshal for The Kobalt 400. John, who is performing his “Fortunate Son” show at Encore Theater this weekend, will make the call for drivers to start their engines before the 267-lap race.

With more than 100,000 track fans expected, LVMS is confident in its traffic plan for this year’s NASCAR Weekend. Speedway officials urge fans to head to the track early and use mass transportation options. With construction on I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard, officials remind fans to allow extra time and exercise patience.

The Race Day Express shuttle bus service that debuted at The 2015 NHRA Toyota Nationals is expanding. Traffic updates will be provided Sunday via LVMS’ Twitter feed @lvmotorspeedway and on KBAD AM-920.