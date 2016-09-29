Producer Marc Paskin’s surgery, rehab delayed ‘Solid Gold Soul’ for one year

One year ago after successfully testing his show SOLID GOLD SOUL in Reno, producer Marc Paskin was ready to sit down with invitations to bring it to Las Vegas. But then he suffered seizures and a brain hemorrhage and underwent hours of brain surgery. As he says: “I was an inch away from dying.”

The plan to move SOLID GOLD SOUL here went on hold, with the Las Vegas debut canceled. Marc was confined to a wheelchair, with friends saying that he couldn’t walk or talk. He began an intensive rehabilitation program.

Tonight, Marc’s bucket-list dream of a Las Vegas show that began when he was a Wisconsin teenager comes true when the curtain goes up on the musical at Bally’s. One week later, he’ll walk down the aisle in California with the show’s cast performing at the wedding and reception.

Marc became one of the youngest concert promoters at age 16 as a radio DJ booking shows with Herman’s Hermits, Eric Burden and The Animals and Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels. Fifteen years ago, he wanted to replicate 1960s soul concerts, but he was sidetracked with a real-estate career, wound up a tycoon and appeared as a mogul on ABC’s SECRET MILLIONAIRE.

Marc told me: “I loved the Motown sound of the 1960s, but I got sidetracked with real estate. As I got older, I decided that I didn’t want to retire, so I went back to my original love of promoting concerts. Retirement would be boring, so I had to reinvent myself.

“I liked the original sounds and looks of the Motown-type groups and thought that we could do the black version of LEGENDS IN CONCERT. That had never been done in Las Vegas, so this is the first time. We had incredible success in Reno, and the goal was to let Las Vegas hear about it and come a calling.

“It worked, but then everything came to a crashing halt with my medical situation. I just wanted to get better. I had some very bad health issues and couldn’t do the show from a hospital bed. But it always remained my dream to see it on the Strip.

“Windows Showroom is just the right size. The location is good for us, and the time slot of 7:30 p.m. is perfect because I didn’t want to do a 10 p.m. production, as the older audience we appeal to would be going off to bed at that hour.

“So we have the perfect showroom, the perfect time and the perfect cast. And I’m marrying a wonderful lady, and all is great. The audiences are going crazy with standing ovations. The show is a big party, and the energy is amazing. If you liked Diana Ross, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder, you will love SOLID GOLD SOUL.”

The show is co-produced and choreographed by Nannette Barbera, with the six-piece Solid Gold Soul Band directed by Dino Maddalone. Nannette has a 35-year background with more than 700 stage, theatrical and TV productions. She’s well known here for VEGAS NIGHTS, MOULIN ROUGE, DANCING WITH THE HITZ and ICANDY BURLESQUE.

Her cast includes well-loved Las Vegas performer Marva Scott (Diana Ross and Martha Reeves of The Vandellas), Grady Harrell (Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke), Peter Peterkin (Ray Charles), Talmadge Pearsall (Smokey Robinson and Eddie Kendricks of The Four Tops), Greg Laster (James Brown and Michael Jackson), plus four singer-dancers and six Los Angeles musicians.

Nanette told me: “The band alone is so amazing that they could do their own show. SOLID GOLD SOUL is a 90-minute show with eight acts and 15 costume changes. Everyone has been handpicked. One of our stars was with Diana Ross and another one was the lead guitarist on the Michael Jackson tours.

“It’s unbelievable how talented they all are. We’ve positioned the show so that each of the acts has time to change, redo their makeup and wigs. I’m so excited about our opening night. No one has ever done anything like this in Las Vegas. It’s an action-packed show that moves like lightning.”