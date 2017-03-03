Q+A: Dierks Bentley talks hosting ACM Awards, Las Vegas, working with Elle King

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for 41-year-old country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley. The husband and father of three attended the Grammy Awards, performs back-to-back concerts at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tonight and Saturday and returns to town April 2 to host the ACM Awards, for the second consecutive year with Luke Bryan, at T-Mobile Arena.

Bentley said of hosting the ACMs: “It is a great opportunity and a lot of fun. Being in Las Vegas gives it a party atmosphere. I had a great time working on the show, from the jokes and the opening monologue to being creative in a different way. And I love Luke!”

Bentley, who has a private pilot license and met his wife in Las Vegas, answered questions over the phone Feb. 15:

What can fans expect at your back-to-back concerts at The Chelsea on March 3 and 4?

After a crazy Canadian tour with freezing weather, we took a few weeks off. The show is really super tight and a lot of fun with a great vibe. The band is energetic, and we’ve had a lot of fun onstage on this tour. The show feels great. We’ve made some tweaks from last year. It feels really tight with some spontaneity — it’s a good time!

Then you’re back in Las Vegas one month later co-hosting the ACM Awards for the second time with Luke Bryan. How was the first time hosting, and what are you looking forward to in Round 2?

It was a blast with Luke. Las Vegas was really engaged, and I have a lot of great memories from hosting. It is a great opportunity and a lot of fun. Being in Las Vegas gives it a party atmosphere. I had a great time working on the show, from the jokes and the opening monologue to being creative in a different way. And I love Luke!

How does hosting the ACM Awards compare to performing at the awards?

As the host, I get to know much more about the show. After hosting it, it has becomes even easier to perform because you’re more comfortable with everything. It is an honor to host and perform in the show. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be hosting and perform my new single, “Black”?

You’re in Las Vegas regularly, for concerts and Route 91 Harvest to the ACM Awards. What do you like about performing in this city?

It’s Las Vegas! It’s so unique, and nothing compares in the world to it. I’m from Arizona, so I love the desert out West, the dry heat. It reminds me of being home. I have a lot of memories of Las Vegas. My first show there was Feb. 5, 2005, opening for George Strait.

My wife-to-be was at that show. We became engaged on Dec. 11 of that year. I stayed at MGM Grand at the time in a junior suite. It was a big deal for me at the time (laughs). For fans, our show is an escape from reality, a break from reality to recharge the batteries. Las Vegas and I fit well together.

It’s the morning before Lady Antebellum announces the nominations for the 2017 ACM Awards here in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. What’s going through your mind?

(Laughs) they are tomorrow morning? Coming off the Grammys, which were awesome, we made a great record album with a lot of thought and care. You write the songs with a lot of thought and care and love and hope for the best, that fans will hear it and take it to heart and love it like you do. The awards are icing on the cake, and it would be great to be nominated.

I like this trend of country and pop artists collaborating: Kenny Chesney and Pink, Pentatonix and Dolly Parton and Elle King and you. What was it like working with Elle?

She is one of a kind. She is hilarious. On the red carpet before the Grammys, she told me that she had eaten pot brownies and apologized for being a little weird. She posted on Instagram that she was high! She said to me, “I hope that you’re not upset with me.”

She’s honest. I love that self-deprecating humor from someone who is so talented. She can do so much with one line of a song with her angst or beautiful vibrato. I love performing and hanging out with her — I love her to death.

You attended the 2017 Grammy Awards three days ago. What a night! Who was your favorite performer?

Bruno Mars! The guy is so good, so smooth. He has everything going on, and he makes it look effortless. He is by far one of my favorites. And it was great seeing Maren Morris sing. It is such an awesome experience for a new artist.

Who is on your wish list of music collaborators?

George Strait or Bono — those two!

Among your many No. 1 hits, one of my absolute favorites is “Settle for a Slowdown.” What are your favorite songs to perform?

We haven’t been doing “Settle” this year. It’s been a temporary break. What I’m singing at the time is my favorite song, but looking further back in my career now, “I Hold On” and “Riser” are special songs, along with “5-1-5-0” and “Party On.” And currently “Black” — it’s just great to see the fans’ reactions.

What is on your to-do list in Las Vegas when you’re not performing?

Oh, man, sitting by the pool in Las Vegas is the best. Having a drink and saving my voice. It’s a great feeling as time allows it. I gamble a little bit, blackjack, but I’ll save craps for Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley for when those high rollers roll into town!