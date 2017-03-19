Q+A: Renaissance man Lucas Hoge performs at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country back-to-back weekends

One would be hard pressed to find a country singer-songwriter who has run his own construction company while fronting three bands; rescued more than 100 dogs each week as host of Animal Planet’s “Last Chance Highway”; and opened for the legendary George Jones at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Nashville resident Lucas Hoge, who is performing at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square on Friday and April 1, would be that Renaissance man. The well-spoken, thoughtful and charming Hoge, who grew up in Hubble, Nebraska — population, 44; high school graduating class, 7 — answered questions over the phone Tuesday ahead of his two Las Vegas appearances:

You’re at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country on March 24 and April 1 here in Las Vegas, the latter for ACM Party for a Cause. Did you realize that you were going to be in Las Vegas on back-to-back weekends?

Well, yes and no (laughs). I booked Stoney’s first, then the ACMs came along. I’m looking forward to both. I have some radio visits in between the dates, so I’ll be bouncing around the country. It’s going to be great.

What can fans expect in a concert by you?

It’s a high-energy concert, and musicianship is key. It showcases our talents and great songs through the years, as well as our favorite covers. It you don’t like something, just wait a minute (laughs).

Tell me about your latest single, “Boom Boom,” which is doing well for you.

It’s about to break the Top 40. When I first heard the song, I knew that I couldn’t pass it up. I had a fun time with it and shot the video in Las Vegas during The ACMs last year. We rented a 1968 Shelby Cobra from Exotics Racing and took it up to Red Rock Canyon.

How was the transition moving from the small town of Hubble, Nebraska, to Nashville?

(Laughs) It was shocking! I was right out of college, so 22 years old. But Nashville has a small-town vibe, so it was an easy transition because I had toured as a kid playing bars. But I had never been away from home that long before.

Rolling Stone in February named you one of the 10 new country artists you need to know. Is that strange when you’ve been performing for more than 15 years, if not longer, in Nashville?

Yeah, it is, but it’s nice to feel the love finally the last few years. I’ve been working for so, so long, so to get that praise from Rolling Stone, I’m super stoked.

How did you transition from Christian to country music?

I’ve been asked that a lot lately, but I have never considered myself a Christian artist. I grew up in church singing in choir, and some of my songs are faith-based, but I think that comes along with the territory of being in country music. I have always considered myself a mainstream country artist.

You’ve had such a varied career, including running a construction company while singing in three bands; TV appearances; and writing songs for television and songs that have appeared on television. I’m especially fascinated by your work on Animal Planet’s “Last Chance Highway.” Can you tell me about it and specifically rescuing dogs?

Absolutely. It was such a blessing to be a part of “Last Chance Highway.” While doing construction and flipping houses in East Nashville, we would rescue 160 to 180 dogs each week and rehab them so that they could be adopted by people in the Northern states. It was a rags-to- riches story for the dogs.

It’s shocking to me that so many dogs need rescuing.

It is staggering, and we probably could’ve rescued twice that number in the series. In the South, there are so many puppy mills and breeders, and the dogs aren’t being taken care of — so it was natural to rescue them for owners in the North where there aren’t as many dogs.

How did your love for animals begin?

Growing up on a farm, our dogs were with us wherever we went — to chase the cows and sheep. They were a part of the family (laughs). Animals are near and dear to my heart — dogs, cats, everything. They deserve a good home and to have a great life, too.

And the great outdoors?

Growing up we went hunting at the opening of the season. It was Dad and his brothers, then my brothers because we were the only two male Hoge offspring, so we carried the torch. I love and respect wildlife and the responsible use of weapons. That’s why I’m a spokesman for Cabela’s and Wrangler and Hero Outdoor Products. I understand the importance of the sustainability of the environment.

What did you hunt?

Elk and deer and everything. Archery, as well, in Texas and Nebraska, ducks, pheasants and quail. I’m going on my first gator hunt in Louisiana in October. I’m looking forward to that.

You’ve traveled the world to perform and especially for the military. Is there a country that stands out, as well as an experience?

Every country stands out (laughs). It is so humbling and rewarding to perform for the military and to keep being asked to come back. About three years ago, we performed in the middle of nowhere in Afghanistan. They didn’t know that we were coming, and, all of a sudden in midday, here we are in our Wrangler jeans and cowboy hats with our guitars. They didn’t have anything prepared, and it quickly became dark. We improvised with a palette for a stage, no speaker system, Humvee lights and the barrel of a rifle for a mic.

What has been one of the proudest accomplishments in your career?

Oh, wow, that is a very, very good question. My proudest accomplishment would have to be being able to open for the legendary George Jones at Ryman Auditorium. I was working next door at Tootsie’s — Tootsie’s and Ryman are separated by an alley — and this man in glasses was listening to me play one of my songs. Afterward, he said to me, “Son, how would you like to open for George Jones? I’m his agent.”

What do you like to do for fun in Las Vegas when you’re not working?

That’s a good question. I love the Cirque du Soleil and comedy and magic shows. The last time I was there, we saw “Ka” and Carrot Top. I’d like to see Criss Angel and go indoor skydiving. I hope that there is time for both.

Lucas Hoge is at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square on Friday and returns April 1 to the same venue for ACM Party for a Cause.