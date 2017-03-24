Posted 

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_1201732205147934_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_9201732113539130_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_8201732113537654_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_102017321135310657_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_22017321143331738_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_5201732113530519_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_32017321143933411_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_7201732113535282_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_620173211353326_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_22017321135255631_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_32017321135256868_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_42017321135258226_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick, with Robin Leach, hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Q+A: Scott Disick talks Las Vegas, Couture Pops at Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening

8219856_web1_12017321143329234_8219856.jpg
Scott Disick hosts the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sugar Factory Fashion Show celebrated its grand opening last weekend with rapper and Las Vegas resident Flavor Flav on Friday, reality-TV star Scott Disick (E! Entertainment’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) on Saturday and Axis at Planet Hollywood headliner “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull on Sunday.

Disick, who kept it casual in a black hoodie, jeans and white sneakers, is not a sports fan and was accompanied by his three children with Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, Penelope and Reign (Kardashian was not at Sugar Factory) — answered questions one-on-one with the mini carousel of the second-level Chocolate Lounge, and fans, in the background:

You’re here hosting the Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening tonight. Do you have a sweet tooth, and, if so, for what?

Yes, I mean I do like candy. I’ve grown to like candy more than I did as a kid, which is funny. Chocolate is fun, but I like sour grapefruit.

You’ve had a Couture Pop in your name. What would your flavor be in 2017?

Pina colada. Virgin!

What are your children’s favorite sweets?

They’re just living it up. They’re liking it all. They’re kids; they like sugar.

Are you following the NCAA Tournament?

I don’t even know what that is (laughs).

Then I won’t ask you which team you’re predicting to win! Along with the reality-TV show and being a dad to three kids, what else is keeping you busy right now?

Getting up every day.

You’re a Las Vegas regular. What do you like to do here for fun when you’re not working?

I’ve never really come here and not really worked technically, but it’s always been fun. I grew up on the East Coast, so Las Vegas was always five hours away. So for me being 30 minutes away now, it’s really a cool thing. I’m always excited just to see these big buildings. It’s wild to see what’s being built in the desert.

You’ll have to come back, and not work, with your kids or friends.

Are you inviting me?

Absolutely.

Alrighty, you got a date.

 