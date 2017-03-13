Q+A: Terry Fator prepares to mark eighth anniversary, unveil reimagined show

Although some might believe that ventriloquism is a dead art, one Las Vegas Strip headliner has been proving them wrong for the past eight years. Terry Fator celebrates the anniversary of his popular 90-minute production, “Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment,” at The Mirage tonight.

To commemorate the occasion, Fator has reinvented the show and taken on a new “co-star,” which he will premiere during this momentous event. Fator, who won Season 2 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2007 with his singing celebrity impressions delivered a la ventriloquism, has garnered accolades here, too.

After signing what has been called “one of the largest entertainment deals in Las Vegas history” with The Mirage in 2008, Fator repeatedly has been recognized for his talents, including being honored with several Best of Las Vegas Awards: Best Resident Performer, Best Impersonator, Best Family-Friendly Show and Best Comedy.

Alongside his cast of more than a dozen big-personality puppets, Fator performs famous songs that run the gamut from old to new and include blues, rock, country and everything in between.

Audiences are treated to the hits of legendary artists including Aretha Franklin, Roy Orbison, Louis Armstrong, Marvin Gaye, Lady Gaga and many more. Of course, it’s all intermixed with the comedic dialogue between Fator and his friends, making for highly engaging, one-of-a-kind entertainment.

And to think it all started at age 10 with a $20 puppet from Sears.

What first drew you to the art of ventriloquism, and how old were you?

I was 10 years old when I found a book, “Ventriloquism for Fun & Profit” by Paul Winchell, in my school library, and it piqued my interest. Of course, even back then, I knew that women love ventriloquists even more than rock stars — OK, maybe not.

There seems to be some discrepancy regarding the exact date of your first performance of “The Voice of Entertainment” at The Mirage, so can you please set the record straight once and for all?

My first “cold open” performance at The Mirage was Feb. 14, 2009, and my “hard open” — the official start date — was March 14, 2009. BTW, hard open sounds dirty, but it isn’t!

How does it feel to accomplish such tremendous success headlining your own show on the Strip, and what brings you the greatest satisfaction from performing?

It still feels surreal eight years in. I never take for granted the enormity of accomplishing my dream and being able to perform as a headliner in Las Vegas. I had been dreaming of it since I was very young. The greatest satisfaction is seeing people laugh and leave my show happy.

What is the reason for your performance of more solo songs — sans puppets — in your show today than when it first started? At what point did that change occur?

It’s funny to me that so few people realize that I can sing myself since every single performance I did on “America’s Got Talent” 10 years ago featured one of my puppets singing. I decided to put more of myself doing the singing impressions when I was told that some folks don’t even believe that I am really singing with the puppets.

They actually thought the puppets were just lip-synching to songs, so my plan is to do a few without puppets so people realize that it’s really me!

In what other ways has the show evolved during its eight-year run?

I’ve gotten to really know and understand my audience since I opened in 2009. I have learned what they expect and what they react to. It has definitely made writing new routines easier for me.

In addition, I am blessed to have a lot of repeat visitors, so I’m always adding new characters. And every 18 months to two years, I totally redo the theme of my show. That way it’s always fresh and new for people coming to see me a second or third time.

What happened to your “attorney,” Berry Fabulous? Does he still show up in the show on occasion?

Berry and others have taken a leave of absence. I try to add a new character every year, and, since I only have 90 minutes, I really have to pick and choose who gets time in my show.

Berry is still part of my Christmas show, and all the others will return as I continue to write new routines. BTW, there is no truth to the rumor that he was disbarred for failing to overcharge a client.

Which puppet character(s) do audiences seem to relate to or like the best? Why?

Definitely Winston the Impersonating Turtle is my audiences’ favorite. I think it’s because he’s so cute, and there’s a real innocence about him that makes him lovable.

Which character(s) are you most comfortable and enjoy performing with the most? Why? Any you would shy away from if you met them as a real person?

Maynard Thompkins, my Elvis impersonator character, is my favorite to perform. I do more ad-libbing and off-the-cuff material with him than any other. I’m not sure why, but he and I really click when we are onstage together.

I have actually met Vikki the Cougar ladies in real life. In fact, I created her character based on actual women I met in Los Angeles after I won “America’s Got Talent.”

What is the most difficult aspect of switching between the characters’ various personalities, accents, etc., between numbers?

I don’t find it difficult to switch voices mainly because I have spent thousands of hours practicing that exact thing. Occasionally, I mess up and accidentally do the wrong voice, but, usually, that only happens when I haven’t had enough sleep or am sick.

I always make it into a joke and get asked by people who saw the mistake if it was part of the show. I love to hear that because it means I turned a lemon into lemonade. That’s the excitement of doing a live show. At least I never announced the wrong Oscar winner for Best Picture.

When and why did you decide to put Donald Trump in your act, and will he remain in the show now that he’s president? How has adding him been received by audiences?

There is something about the bigness — or should I say HUGEness? — of Trump’s character that made me want to add him to my show. I don’t make fun of him; I have fun with our perception of him. I was a little anxious about adding him not being sure of how my audience would react.

But he has become one of the most popular characters I do in the show, and my audience began to request him when I tour. So as long as my audience loves the puppet, he will remain in my show.

We hear that you’ve added another new cast member to your show. Can you tell us a little bit about this character and why you decided to add him/her?

I have decided to make more real-life singing characters mainly because I’m getting a lot of requests to go overseas to places like China and Japan, as well as Europe. I feel that if I pull out a character that we all know — David Bowie or Michael Jackson, for example — I can transcend the language barrier and speak the universal language: music.

These iconic people are known all over the world, so I can perform anywhere, and they will be recognized. My newest character is one of those, a real person whose music is known worldwide. Oh, and my newest character is Sir Elton John!

How long does it take to develop and create a new puppet before it actually makes an appearance in your show?

Every puppet is different. Some take months or years, and others I can have completed in a matter of weeks.

How are the after-show meet-and-greets with the public in your dressing room going that you recently started? Do you find it a little difficult to still be on after just completing a nearly 90-minute performance?

I absolutely love the meet-and-greets. I feel that even if I’m tired, it’s nice to get feedback from my fans, and that’s really what happens at the meet-and-greets.

It’s nice to get close and allow the fans who I can’t see onstage because of the bright lights to became a real person to me and see how my show impacts them on a personal level. I really feel I owe them; after all, they’re the ones who discovered me on “AGT.”

Any other changes coming up in the show you’re at liberty to discuss at this time?

I am changing the theme of my show so that it feels like a late-night talk show. It debuts on my eighth-anniversary show (tonight) at The Mirage.

I’ve always said that I want my show to feel like a talk show and that I want the audience to believe that the puppets are real characters stopping by to visit. I’m hopeful that doing the show in that format will allow this illusion to feel even more real.

Terry Fator celebrates his eighth anniversary at The Mirage tonight at 7:30.