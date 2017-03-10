Red Carpet Report: ‘Absinthe’ in L.A., Lance Burton, Mac King, Johnny Thompson, Scott Disick, Kygo

It used to be that Las Vegas would poach everything from entertainment ideas to celebrity chefs from Los Angeles, but the tables have turned. Our wild, wacky and eccentric “Absinthe” from under the tent at Caesars Palace is set to open at L.A. Live Event Deck on March 23.

I’m hearing rumors that the original Las Vegas The Gazillionaire, Voki Kalfayan, and his assistant Penny Pibbets, played by Anais Thomassian, will return to their roles for the L.A. production.

Meantime next Thursday, Tao Group (Tao at The Venetian, Lavo at The Palazzo and Marquee and Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas) is taking over Hollywood. Partners are throwing a block party at their new hotel Dream for the West Coast arrival of Tao, Beauty & Essex, Avenue nightclub and Luchini pizzeria bar.

HALL OF FAME

When retired magician Lance Burton was inducted into UNLV’s Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Tuesday, his Harrah’s headliner pal Mac King, also from Kentucky, told a delightful story of how they met. Said Mac: “I was just a kid, but my mother let me go to the magic society meetings after I’d bought a kit from our local magic shop.

“When I walked in, all these old men were watching a 14-year-old show them amazing magic. That was Lance Burton — brilliant then and still brilliant today.” Lance, for the first time, showed how he used a fake egg to make a purple handkerchief disappear, then reappear. It was a comedy routine because he then baffled all proving that the egg was real as he broke it open.

Las Vegas magician Johnny Thompson, aka The Great Tomsoni, told me that he’s onboard with Penn & Teller for the new Season 4 of “Fool Us,” which starts filming next week at The Rio, and he’ll guest star re-creating his amazing act when The Rio show is given a new look this year.

GRAND OPENING

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Scott Disick is hosting the grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show on March 18. I checked out the candy-themed venue in advance and was stunned by the gigantic milk shakes, 500 white-lit tulips in the second-floor garden area, which also features a carousel, and Chocolate Lounge also on the upper level.

My longtime chef pal Christophe Bonnegrace (Little Buddha at The Palms for many years) is corporate executive chef and has created a menu complete with chicken and waffles and bacon cheeseburgers atop shakes. But it’s the goldfish bowl-sized cocktails that really stun, and servers make them look extra decadent with liquid oxygen steam frothing from them.

The signature goblet is a $36 Lollipop Passion for two people. Also try The Pineapple Express or The Passion Punch. Singer Bobby Brown was another preview visitor with his wife, family and friends. They enjoyed monster drinks, sliders and spaghetti and meatballs and hit the retail store for strawberry sours, jawbreakers and Swedish fish before departing for Silverton for his concert.

WINDOWS SHUFFLE

“Solid Gold Soul” at Bally’s has been extended for a year now that producer and choreographer Nanette Barbera has purchased the touring show from Marc Paskin, who had to bow out for health reasons. The Walker Theater, owners of Windows Showroom at Bally’s, purchased the resident show from Marc.

Nanette is bringing in her show iCandy here after its three-month summer run at Harrah’s in Reno starring former “Baywatch” beauty Angelica Bridges and Jackie Wilson’s son, Bobby Brooks. Angelica, who lives here, appears tonight on Fox’s reality-TV series “Kicking & Screaming,” and her new film, “Baywatch,” with The Rock and Zac Efron, is released May 24.

CONGRATULATIONS!

To dancer, creator and producer Jennifer Romas on the 500th performance of her topless revue “Sexxy” at Westgate. A surprise birthday cake was wheeled onstage by hotel execs to celebrate the milestone and announce the new campaign of “The Summer of Sexxy” rolling out in May.

TRICK EYE

Guests at Monte Carlo can become part of the art of the interactive 3D paintings now on display there. Melanie Stimmell created the new experience Trick Eye, which entices guests to insert themselves into a scenario and pose for photographs as the vibrant paintings come to life. The exhibits are on display until next year.

NEW SIGNING

Norwegian musician and producer Kygo (“Stole the Show”) has signed an exclusive two-year residency to kick off the Night Swim parties at XS at Steve Wynn’s Encore on Fridays through Sundays. A classically trained piano prodigy, Kygo invited water ballet stars of “Le Reve — The Dream” at the adjacent Wynn Las Vegas to join him to celebrate.

