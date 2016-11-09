Red Carpet Report: Benihana at Fashion Show, $4M for One Drop, ‘Christmas Crooner,’ Star Surveillance

The new Benihana at Fashion Show is one of 66 U.S. locations and might be the best. Benihana has 10 franchise locations, including the largest Benihana in the world at Westgate. My late friend Rocky Aoki, dad to DJ Steve Aoki and actress Devon Aoki, founded the chain in the 1970s. It’s always amazed me how the Japanese chefs are able to perform extraordinary tricks while preparing food on the grill in front of you.

Benihana has a thorough training process that teaches trainees everything they need to do their job. The chefs and trainers work together eight hours a day five days a week for three weeks. Each day, there’s a new set of objectives to accomplish in a tiered approach. They learn how to cook fried rice, vegetables, fish and seafood, pasta, chicken and beef on a teppanyaki grill.

But the real skill comes from how they entertain guests with the Benihana cooking tricks creating shapes with fried rice, tossing shrimp tails into their hat and the popular peeled, then tiered onion volcano with fire. I won’t even begin to describe the egg trick because that’s something you have to witness for yourself. One young, new Las Vegas chef told me at dinner:

“I can’t believe how they taught me everything in just three weeks. I might not get the shrimp tails tossed up into my toque right every time, but definitely more often than not. It’s a great thrill to pull it off and see the guests’ faces in amazement. I love being able to cook and entertain at the same time.”

The 7,600-square-foot salute to sashimi features a sushi bar, cocktail lounge, outdoor patio and dining area. There are 18 teppanyaki tables, and I spotted singer Frankie Moreno and “Dancing With the Stars” beauty Lacey Schwimmer there the night I dined. It’s definitely a fun experience and one you will always praise.

I recommend the outdoor 12 tables during this beautiful weather to watch the Strip below. If you’re a large group, there are two teppanyaki tables for parties of 12. A sushi-area community table is great for a group of 10. Additionally, there are two semi-private dining rooms where guests can watch the culinary tricks in their own space.

$4 MILLION ONE DROP WIN

One Drop, Cirque du Soleil’s charity for global safe water, raised nearly $4 million from the 26 poker players at a Monaco tournament. HRH Prince Albert of Monte Carlo hosted the fun-filled, five-day extravaganza that ended when Elton Tsang won the $12+ million purse. It was the largest buy-in poker game ever held.

“It is so gratifying for me to see so much support for this event,” said Guy Laliberte, Cirque and One Drop founder. “From Prince Albert to the players who made the trip and the teams … it is amazing what great things can be done for charity when we work together. Proceeds raised will have a significant impact on our safe water projects leaving an indelible mark for the future.”

Our Las Vegas-headquartered World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment began working with One Drop in 2012, creating Big One for One Drop, the first-ever $1 million buy-in poker tournament with an 11.11 percent charitable component.

Since the WSOP-One Drop alliance was formed, $18.5 million has been donated to One Drop thanks to WSOP. This summer’s WSOP at The Rio raised $1,206,478, and this year to date the multiple poker-focused projects have raised $5,011,478.

“It is a pleasure for us to use the platform of poker to do such great things for charity,” said Ty Stewart, executive director of WSOP. “It felt like we were on the set of a James Bond movie all week.”

The funds will be dedicated to One Drop water projects in West Africa, India and Central America aimed at providing safe access to water today and for future generations, as well as sustainable, income-generating opportunities.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT

“Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s star Marc D. Donovan isn’t letting the cancellation of their show spoil his holiday plans. He’s created “Christmas Crooner” at Westgate on Dec. 18.

Marc has recruited 13-piece Smokin’ Joe Escriba Big Band and singers Michelle Johnson, Graham Fenton and Justin Shandor to pay tribute to holiday baritones Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Andy Williams, Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra and my Christmas favorite, Nat King Cole.

There’s a heartwarming story behind Marc’s decision to stage the show and raise funds for the nonprofit Foster Change. It is dedicated to provide support, resources and empowerment to foster, kinship and adoptive families of Southern Nevada. Marc told me:

“This is an extremely personal cause to my wife and I, as we’ve been foster parents attempting to adopt through the system for nearly three years now, and it has been quite a journey and emotional rollercoaster.

“We are excited about this opportunity to raise funds for an organization that supports families like ours, raise awareness for foster care in general, and put on a great show in an iconic Las Vegas showroom.”

STAR SURVEILLANCE

He lost the fight against Manny Pacquiao, but he certainly didn’t lose his appetite! Local boxer Jessie Vargas was treated to dinner by five friends at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas 24 hours after the bout. He enjoyed stone crab, octopus, Greek salad, grilled vegetables and svigous (fritters with syrup and kaimaki ice cream) for dessert.

Rapper Nelly took over the Chairman’s Suite at Topgolf at MGM Grand while boxer Jorge Linares partied nearby. Las Vegas pro golfer Natalie Gulbis was with another party, and pro golfer Andres Gonzalez played from the Owner’s Box.

Hometown hero Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals was there with his brother and friends, as were Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and co-star Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”) at a third-floor golf bay.

