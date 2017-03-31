Red Carpet Report: Brett Eldredge’s surprise concert at The Chelsea; Rockie Brown’s new video, album

Country Music Television cameras are filming a surprise concert by Brett Eldredge at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for its series “Instant Jam,” and, if there are any free tickets remaining, you can get in to watch and enjoy the free performance tonight.

CELINE WINS

Champagne wishes to Celine Dion celebrating her 49th birthday today. Our Caesars Palace headliner who resumes her residency Tuesday also received the good news that she crushed Luke Bryan in voting for “best mentor” on the current Season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Celine scored 64 percent approval over Luke, at 24 percent, for providing the greatest advice to the budding singers. Voting helped send Gwen Stefani’s team roaring to the top. When hopefuls Sammie Zonana and Johnny Gates performed a version of Cyndi Lauper’s song “I Drove All Night” that Celine remade, she told them that it was better than her own.

FIRST ANNIVERSARY

Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas celebrates its first anniversary with a powerhouse lineup of resident DJs: David Guetta and DJ Politik on April 27, RL Grime on April 28 and Diplo on April 29. The club features 60 banquettes with two-tier seating so that guests can dance anywhere in the venue facing the DJ stage where water cascades down a 94-foot waterfall into a lagoon.

Intrigue also features a private club-within-a-club that stars such as Rihanna, Kate Hudson, Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher, Sean Penn, Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kelly Ripa have turned into a celebrity hotspot.

NEW VIDEO + ALBUM

Congratulations to Las Vegas singer-songwriter Rockie Brown, who has just finished her first 16-song record, “Vol. 1.” The first music video, for “Rockstar Baby,” drops today on her Facebook fan page. The “Rockstar Baby” video artwork and team is Rockie Brown, Jason Tanzer, director Robert John Kley, Nick Oshiro and Ryan Puskarich.

SMOKE BENEFITS VETERANS

Essence Vegas, one of our valley’s leading marijuana dispensary and resource centers, is celebrating its first anniversary by donating more than $14,500 to Veterans Village. The money collected by the three locations was gathered by employees donating their tips.

The donation will go toward programs that provide supplies and services to veterans, including housing, medical and mental health services, employment training, referrals and placements, food pantry/nutrition programs and transportation to the VA Hospital and primary care clinics.

DISAPPEARING MONEY

MGM Grand headliner magician David Copperfield cost me $1,600 in legal fees, money that went up in smoke on “a fishing expedition” when he had me served a subpoena in a lawsuit he has against five former employees.

David is convinced that they’ve leaked his levitation secrets, but, as I told his lawyer, I have never met the five defendants, let alone know them. I had to retain an expensive lawyer and a trade-secrets expert to protect me in his lawsuit against them.

AN EXTRA DAY

Nightclub czar Victor Drai has added a third day to the schedule of parties at his nightclub Drai’s atop The Cromwell. Now every Wednesday starting next week, “The Originator of House Music” Jesse Saunders will play alongside resident DJ F3R and David Serrano for the seven-hour daytime Ibiza-meets-Miami-styled daytime pool party.

MEET THE SHARKS

Sexy pinup starlet Claire Sinclair, most recently in “Pin Up” at The Stratosphere, is on the set of NBC’s “Shark Tank” today filming her pitch to the investors to finance her new boutique-themed hotel project Clairbnb in Downtown Las Vegas.

MODEL COVER PARTY

Model Bo Krsmanovic, who goes nearly naked to grace the cover of the April issue of Maxim, hosts the men’s magazine’s cover party April 7 at The Hard Rock Hotel pool. The edition with Bo delicately balanced on a stool wearing only half a blouse also contains a feature on Sheldon Adelson, dubbed “The King of Las Vegas.”

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Nearly a dozen A-list celebrities walked the red carpet at Sir Elton John’s Fizz at Caesars Palace for a private party Wednesday night in honor of CinemaCon. The stars who packed the champagne lounge after their industry panel discussions included:

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jared Leto, Ed Helms, Ana De Armas, Rosario Dawson, Dave Franco, Katherine Heigl, Charlie Hunnam, Chris Pine and Justin Theroux.

