Red Carpet Report: Britney Spears’ mannequin challenge, ‘Blue Man Group Day,’ Sam Phillips

Pop princess Britney Spears is the latest celebrity to take part in the motionless pose challenge, and she did it onstage at her Axis at Planet Hollywood home to celebrate our Las Vegas Review-Journal 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards.

Her award for Top Resident Performer even shows up in the mannequin video she stayed still for over 2 minutes for to the music of her sexy single “Slumber Party.”

The “Britney: Piece of Me” superstar enlisted the help of her dance troupe, who circled around her as she remained motionless on her hands and knees with one right leg extended outward. The camerawork pans across the scene, then ends with a shot of the 2016 BOLV certificate.

CONGRATULATIONS!

It’s “Blue Man Group Day,” and Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak presented BMG with a Key to the Strip this morning at The Luxor to mark the group’s 25th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the Blue Men will debut invented instruments, wearable video technology and a song from their new album when they perform on NBC’s “Today” on Friday.

Their wax figures are making their debut at Madame Tussauds through Christmas Eve. The Blue Men who appear nightly at the Luxor were formed on Nov. 17 — 25 years ago at Astor Place Theater in Manhattan.

Sunday was named “Magic Dragon Day” to honor Piff the Magic Dragon and his 9-year-old sidekick Chihuahua Mr. Piffles. For the next three nights starting tonight, Piff is donating a portion of ticket sales at his Flamingo theater to Nevada SPCA.

ROCK LEGEND

On Sunday, Dec. 4, family members of Sam Phillips — the man responsible for launching the careers of rock ’n’ roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins —will make a rare appearance to celebrate the cast of “Million Dollar Quartet” as their run at Harrah’s ends. The final show will take place exactly 60 years after the fateful night that brought these four superstars together: Dec. 4, 1956, marked their first, final and only gig.

In honor of this historic event and the show, Sam’s son, Jerry Phillips, granddaughter and great-grandsons will join the audience as they cheer on some of Las Vegas’ most beloved and talented artists in what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Their attendance at the final performance serves as a testament to how special this production truly is. For one night only, rock ’n’ roll fans will have the opportunity to bump shoulders with Sam’s family on the date that changed our lives forever.

ADVENTURE TO SANTA

A new and exciting interactive Santa adventure for the family debuts Thursday at Fashion Show. It’s the story of a mischievous and hungry panda featuring the cast of “Kung Fu Panda” on a memorable journey to the North Pole. The experience includes animation and two new interactive games, and guests will receive a keepsake family passport and “Kung Fu Panda”-themed greeting card.

Last year, the “Shrek”-inspired adventure attracted thousands of shoppers for the holiday season. This Thursday, the lovable character Po will attend on opening day and again for Kids Day on Saturday, Dec. 3.

MENTALISTS

The 13th MINDvention is underway at Palace Station, and mentalist Rick Maue was guest of honor Sunday on opening day when he presented his one-man show and was then presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Francis Menotti entertains tonight, and D. Gerard lectures Tuesday — but they must have known that, right?

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Actor Rob Lowe treated his son, John Owen Lowe, and friends to John’s 21st birthday celebration at Sushi Roku in the Forum Shops of Caesars Palace complete with cake and sparklers. The group celebrated Friday night at nearby Omnia Nightclub with DJ Calvin Harris.

Rapper Young Jeezy and friends took over three bays on the third floor of Topgolf at MGM Grand in the wee hours this morning.

Dexter Fowler, center fielder for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, attended “Absinthe” under the tent outside Caesars and met with the cast post-show for photographs.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.