Red Carpet Report: Caitlyn Jenner, Burt Jenner place 2nd in race; PBR, Celine, Kanye, Lydia Ansel

Even with Caitlyn Jenner’s transgender change from Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce Jenner, it was still a father-and-son day out at Exotics Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Caitlyn and son Burt Jenner raced in the EXR Series’ United Fiber and Data 250 (UFD 250). Previously, they had raced for Exotics Racing in Austin, Texas, for the first race of the season at Circuit of the Americas.

After an action packed 3-hour race, the Jenners took second place in the UFD 250 and won the UFD 250 Family Trophy. Burt Jenner has raced in the Stadium Super Trucks Series, and Caitlyn Jenner was a champion IMSA GT driver in the 1980s.

BULL RIDERS BATTLE FOR T-MOBILE

On opening night of Professional Bull Riders Blue Def Tour Finals, Brazilians ruled the night as Juliano da Silva won Round 1 with 89.5 points at South Point Arena. PBR brought its Blue DEF series finals to South Point for the first of three nights of action Saturday. The Top Five riders in Blue Def make their way across town this week for the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena.

Countrymen Dener Barbosa and Emilio Resende tied for third after matching 85.5 points. The championship round is tonight at South Point where Sunday in Round 2 Houston cowboy Neil Holmes threw down a monster 88 points to win.

Zane Cook finished second, and Derek Kolbaba, the 16th-ranked bull rider in the world, finished third. Dener has been the only cowboy to ride two as event leader. One of Sunday’s bulls, Up & Out, is owned by MLB pitcher Jon Lester, who helped the Chicago Cubs avoid elimination in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday.

Tonight’s competition will decide which five riders will advance to the PBR Finals beginning Wednesday at T-Mobile.

CELINE ACCEPTS AWARD FOR RENE

Our Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion, who resumes her residency here Tuesday, raced back here after a “tears of joy” tribute acceptance speech in Quebec on Sunday. She accepted a posthumous Felix Trophy for late husband Rene Angelil at the annual Adisq Music Awards after performing. Rene died in January after losing a battle against throat cancer.

Said Celine: “He was not only one of the greatest visionaries of the Quebec music industry. He was also one of the biggest fans of musical artists that ever existed. He had an immense respect for people who had that passion. Rene always thought of others before he thought of himself.”

“It was a great honor for me to receive trophies over the years, but to be here to receive a trophy that’s not for me, that’s even more touching. He’s not physically present, but I’m sure he’s here tonight. I don’t think he missed any of this, and I’m sure he’s very proud.”

KANYE’S T-MOBILE RECORD

Known for his history-making performances, 22-time Grammy Award winner Kanye West set another record during his weekend Las Vegas visit. He performed his “Saint Pablo Tour” stop atop a suspended stage for a record 18,100 fans at new T-Mobile Arena, making it the largest-attended arena concert in the city’s history.

LYDIA’S HARD ROCK RESIDENCY

Congratulations to DJ and electric violinist Lydia Ansel, who has landed a mini-residency at Center Bar at The Hard Rock Hotel. The blonde bombshell who played in Sir Rod Stewart’s Colosseum concerts will perform at Happy Hour on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturday’s. Starting Nov. 9, she stars as the Machelorette on “Mercedes in the Morning” 94.1 FM as 10 bachelors, including yours truly, vie for a dinner date with the beauty.

MILAN EXHIBITION

Rod Maly, curator of The Art Encounter, just returned from Milan, Italy, where more than 30 newspapers and four TV stations covered his announcement for a future exhibition of the Leonardo da Vinci Horse and Rider sculpture.

The Milan exhibit begins Nov. 25 and end Dec. 23 in Palazzo delle Stilline, Intitut Francais, directly across the street from Santa Maria delle Grazie, home of Leonardo’s Last Supper. Rod told me: “It’s an amazing location, and the mayor of Milan has promised fireworks.”

1,000 ‘ALL SHOOK UP’ SHOWS

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “All Shook Up,” the only all-Elvis tribute to the King on the Strip for hitting the 1,000-show milestone. It plays 7 nights a week at V Theater at Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops with Travis Allen as the Elvis impressionist MC.

The 75-minute show featuring music spanning three decades takes guests on an energetic musical journey through the symbolic themes of love, lust and patriotism in Elvis’ life.

