Red Carpet Report: Celine Dion and Rene Angelil, Backstreet Boys, G-Eazy, Terry Fator, Cindy Williams

It will be a fast-and-furious round trip for superstar Celine Dion this weekend when she flies to Quebec to receive a posthumous Felix Award from the music-and-video organization L’ADISQ for her late husband and manager, Rene Angelil.

The Caesars Palace headliner has confirmed that she’ll attend the gala to accept the honorary Felix on his behalf. Rene was awarded a Felix Homage in 1996. Now L’ADISQ recognizes his extraordinary contribution to Quebec’s show-business industry by presenting him posthumously with its highest honor.

“A man of tremendous talent, determination and vision, Mr. Angelil brought honor and glory to the role of an impresario, inspiring everyone in our industry to dream big,” said Louis-Jose Houde, host of the 38th annual awards. Celine’s fans will be able to watch the ceremony online.

EXTRA SHOWS

The overwhelming demand for tickets to “Larger Than Life” by The Backstreet Boys has won their die-hard fans an additional eight shows in April. “We are so excited about the overwhelming response to our shows in Las Vegas and could not be more grateful to our fans for allowing us the opportunity to add even more dates,” said Nick Carter.

“We are all looking forward to the party that lies ahead.” The additional eight performances on sale Friday are April 12, 14-15, 19, 21-22, 26 and 28. The group had already booked 18 concerts at Axis at Planet Hollywood in March, June and July.

It’s a similar story for actress Cindy Williams (“Laverne & Shirley”). She was to end her run in “Menopause the Musical” at Harrah’s on Aug. 28, but box office sales have soared, and she’ll now perform for an additional three months through Dec. 3. This is the third time Cindy has performed in “Menopause,” having appeared in Tampa, Fla., and Laguna Beach, Calif., shows.

After each performance of the fifth girlfriend, Cindy greets fans and signs copies of her memoir, “Shirley, I Jest!” “I don’t know who enjoys ‘Menopause The Musical’ more — the audience watching it or me getting to perform in it with this incredible cast. I love this show!” she said.

TERRY FATOR PUMPKINS

Here’s a fun and free way to get into the Halloween spirit. Fans can bring The Mirage headliner Terry’s characters into their homes with free jack-o-lantern templates. Just download the templates at Terry.Fator.com, print them and place them over your pumpkins.

Then carve where indicated, and one of Terry’s loveable characters, including Winston the Impersonating Turtle, Emma and Rusty the Robot, will appear ready for you to light up the jack-o’-lantern with a candle.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

For a second time in recent weeks, Oscar-winning actor and Las Vegas resident Nicolas Cage attended “X Rocks” in the front row at The Rio show. Newly single, does Nicolas have his eye on one of the topless temptresses?

Rapper and producer G-Eazy was a surprise guest onstage with Britney Spears at her hit resident show “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood. Afterward, he dined with a group of 10 friends at nearby Strip House.

The next night, he was the headliner at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell and performed to a jam-packed nightclub. Our thanks to Jesse Sutherland of Tony Tran Photography for the G-Eazy photo gallery.

Golfer Dustin Johnson practiced his swings at Topgolf Las Vegas. The 2016 U.S. Open champion was joined by friends on the fourth floor of the entertainment complex where they dined between strokes on tuna tartare, crispy rock shrimp and steak pitas.

Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers joined Excalibur headliners Blue Man Group to judge finalists of the Blue Man Group Drum-Off at Downtown Container Park. After fierce deliberation, Chris Foster was crowned Las Vegas Drum-Off champion.

Chris took home a prize package valued at more than $6,000 featuring tickets to BMG with the “Behind the Blue” experience, drum kit from DW Drums, Sabian XSR Rock Performance Set, sticks from Vic Firth and more.