Red Carpet Report: Celine Dion, John Kerry, Rick Moonen, ‘Mondays Dark,’ Liberace, ice rink at Cosmo, Ashanti

There may well be a whole new look and sound when superstar singer Celine Dion resumes her residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace tonight. The photos of Celine that went up recently certainly indicate so.

Since she last appeared on the Las Vegas Strip before her summer sell-out tour of Europe and Canada, Celine has released a French album and the single “Recovering” that Pink wrote for her. It’s likely that we’ll hear new tracks in this current dual run of shows through Nov. 26.

This run will include her record-breaking 1,000th show Oct. 8. Her new fashion stylist, Law Roach, was spotted at Caesars on Monday evening, so fans are guessing that she’ll wear new outfits onstage, too.

Be sure to read our story in Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal about “The House That Celine Built.”

STATE DINNER CHEF

Are there sufficient fish in the sea to feed the world’s population estimated to grow from 7 billion now to 9 billion by 2050? It’s an amazing statistic, but the ocean today is capable of feeding 1 billion people per day. It was the subject of the World Oceans Conference in Washington, D.C., last week, and our Secretary of State John Kerry invited Mandalay Bay chef Rick Moonen, the “Godfather of Ocean Sustainability,” to discuss and cook for 50 world leaders in ocean and environmental policy during the third-annual conference.

Rick told me: “Finally the serious subject of reversing the damage that has been done to our world fisheries was discussed. This allows chefs to have an impact on U.S. diplomatic messaging. From decades of habitat destruction, technologies’ ability to out fish the most popular species on the top of the food chain, massive waste of perfectly edible biomass through by-catch activity and the collapse of the lowest end of the food chain due to acidification of the ocean and global warming, the future of three-fourths of our planet’s ability to feed our growing population is quickly disappearing.

“Policies are changing, and technology is going to play a major role in regulating the oceans of our planet. Consumer confidence is extremely low due to our past inability to regulate honest fishing practices. Global Fishing Watch is a new product, available to everyone for free, of a partnership among Oceana, Skytruth and Google that provides a never-before-seen view of commercial fishing in the ocean. Illegal fishing activity will become transparent to anyone with Internet access.

“I was given the privilege to represent and celebrate this monumental shift of world focus through one dinner. It is ultimately the need to eat and drink that brings everyone to the table. I only hope that we continue it and are not too late to feed the planet as we grow.”

HELP MARK

MONDAYS DARK creator and host Mark Shunock has launched a crowdfunding page today in the hope that hundreds of supporters will donate just $10 each for a share of the new home he’s preparing for the monthly charity. You can go to his first ever crowdfunding page at GoFundMe.com.

The facility will not only keep the charitable causes it supports ticking through 2017, but it also will act as rehearsal studio, showcase center and pod-broadcasting venue for our local performers wanting to expand their national appeal. Please support it with just $10.

WINTER NEARS

For the fifth consecutive year, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas welcomes its ice rink as Boulevard Pool is transformed into a winter wonderland above the Strip as of Nov. 25. Visitors will skate over 4,200 square feet of frozen ice and make angels from the light snowfall every 30 minutes on weekend nights.

Date Skate Mondays will welcome lovebirds to a movie night with two holiday classics every Monday. In addition to drinks and snacks, a fire will be in place for s’mores. The rink will be open through Jan. 2, and there are only 96 days until Christmas!

LIBERACE RETURNS

Holograms of “Mr. Showmanship” Liberace with glistening automobiles and outrageous outfits are set for a return to the Strip and will be featured in a new Hollywood movie. Be sure to read our story with Jonathan Warren, chairman of The Liberace Foundation, posted at ReviewJournal.com today.

SINGING FOR HER SUPPER

On her most recent visit to Las Vegas, singer Ashanti had a different kind of a gig: filming CELEBRITY FOOD ADVENTURES with N9NE Steakhouse at The Palms chef Barry Dakake and Charlie Palmer from Aureole at Mandalay Bay. On Oct. 17, she returns to regular duty singing for her supper at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in L.V.