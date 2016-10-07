Red Carpet Report: Celine Dion at Palms, on CBS; The W at SLS; L.A. Kings; Gordon Ramsay

In advance of Saturday night’s 1,000th record-breaking show at Caesars Palace, Celine Dion worked Wednesday at Studio at the Palms with Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren on her new English album being planned.

Diane also met with Celine at The Colosseum to watch the superstar’s show Wednesday night. Celine taped a TV interview with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca, which airs Sunday when news anchor Jane Pauley makes her debut as the show’s new host.

They discuss her 1,000th performance, while you’ll learn more interesting revelations from Celine in our extraordinary interview in today’s Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and here at our new website robinleach.reviewjournal.com.

Here’s the setlist for Celine’s 1,000th show: “I Surrender,” “Where Does My Heart Beat Now?,” “Because You Loved Me,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”/“The Power of Love,” “You’ll Have to Swing It (Mr. Paganini),” Michel Legrand’s “Quand ca Balance” and “Recovering.”

Also, “Beauty and the Beast” with Barney Valsaint, “Immortality,” “A New Day Has Come”/“That’s the Way It Is”/“I’m Alive,” “Incredible” with Barney, “All By Myself,” “Kiss”/“Purple Rain,” “Love Can Move Mountains”/“River Deep, Mountain High,” “My Heart Will Go On” and “The Show Must Go On.”

NEW HOTEL OPENING

Ahead of the February grand opening planned for The W Hotel takeover of a 289-room tower at SLS Las Vegas, it will make its debut as a hotel within a hotel with reservations starting Dec. 1. W Las Vegas will boast a private entrance for guests and offer signature W amenities, including Wet rooftop pool and The Living Room, for mingling, imbibing and lounging.

The multimillion-dollar tower also will boast 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space, the most of any W property to date, 24-hour Fit gym, Away spa and trademark Whatever/Whenever service.

HOCKEY WEEKEND

Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame broadcaster for the L.A. Kings, is back and healthy for the team’s two battles on ice here at T-Mobile Arena this weekend. Bob missed the Kings’ final three months last season after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery. Although in a reduced on-air role, he is scheduled to call 58 games, including all home games, this season, plus the first round of playoffs.

He is back in the booth today when the Kings play in the first Frozen Fury exhibition game against the Dallas Stars airing on Fox Sports West. Saturday’s game is against the Colorado Avalanche. This marks the beginning of a new era for Las Vegas as the first hockey games are played at the arena for Las Vegas’s hockey team.

BEST OF LAS VEGAS

The two newest stars to join the lineup of our Nov. 5 Best of Las Vegas awards are zany props comic Carrot Top from The Luxor and the glamorous girls of SEXXY led by Jennifer Romas from Westgate Las Vegas. Jenn assures me that the luscious ladies will keep their tops on for the afternoon awards.

FISH AND CHIPS

Chef Gordon Ramsay plans to calm his nerves with a 50-mile bike ride to and from and through Red Rock Canyon this morning and be back in time for his ribbon cutting at his new, fourth Las Vegas restaurant, a fish and chips joint for 40 sit-down customers. It’s more takeaway than dine in, and it makes me proud to see the Union Jack colors in the eatery and emblazoned on the boxes of Britain’s national dish.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

Our Las Vegas philanthropist and former wife of billionaire hotelier Steve Wynn has placed their 12-acre custom lodge in Sun Valley, Idaho, for sale. Elaine Wynn is asking $25 million for the 15,000-square-foot, two-story lodge with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It includes a gym, library, massage room, heater and six fireplaces.

REAL ESTATE SOLD

Mirage headliner Terry Fator sold his two-acre estate on the east side near Wayne Newton’s abode for $1.775 million. Terry bought it in 2012 from T.I. owner Phil Ruffin for $1.48, and it’s where I watched him as he proposed to Dallas party events chef Angie Fiore. The couple wed at Lake Las Vegas in September 2015 and now live in a luxury Strip condominium tower.

POOLSIDE AFFAIR

A culinary event to celebrate autumn makes its debut at Azure Pool at The Palazzo tonight. The chefs taking part in Love & Vine have attained the elite title of Master Chefs of France and include Jean Joho from Chicago, Jean-Louis Dumonet from Manhattan, Roland Passot from San Francisco and former Joel Robuchon chef at MGM Grand Claude Le-Tohic, now at his own restaurant in San Francisco.