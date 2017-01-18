Red Carpet Report: Celine Dion, ‘Toruk,’ pre-inauguration news, Valentine’s Day at Ethel M

Singer Celine Dion showed off her new ultra-blonde hairstyle and a beautiful, new matching beige gown when she returned to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night to start her 2017 run. Fans told me that the 48-year-old’s voice was in great shape, and the gown sparkled under the lights when she sang “Because You Loved Me.”

As we reported Monday, Celine commemorated over the weekend the first anniversary of her longtime husband and manager Rene Angelil’s death here after a long battle with throat cancer.

SPINS AND TWISTS

“Toruk: The First Flight” kicked off its limited run at T-Mobile Arena with an exhilarating aerial performance at The Park during Tuesday night’s nearby Party at The Park. “Toruk” artist Giulia Piolanti dazzled the crowd with her Tissu Act spinning and twirling through the air as fellow Na’vi characters danced below.

Calum Pearson, VP of Resident Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil, introduced the show alongside “Toruk” company manager Michael Veilleux, who thanked guests for their excitement and support.

“Toruk: The First Flight” premieres at T-Mobile tonight and continues through Sunday. Tickets are on sale at CirqueDuSoleil.com/Toruk.

PRE-INAUGURATION NEWS

President-elect Donald Trump is making sure America gets to join in Friday’s celebrations of the inauguration. My Las Vegas pal, colleague, author and broadcaster Wayne Allyn Root is in the nation’s capital and will be passing me news and gossip over the next few days.

For the first time, the new 45th president is allowing live, two-hour TV coverage of his Liberty and Freedom inaugural balls. After a speech, Trump will take the first dance with his wife, Melania. Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Ravi Drums, 3 Doors Down, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys and Tim Rushlow’s Big Band also will be at the steps of Lincoln Memorial.

We could see Las Vegas’ own Wayne Newton on inauguration telecasts, and Tony Orlando says he’ll be entertaining at the ball. In an interview today on “Fox & Friends,” Trump said that Las Vegas hotel mogul Steve Wynn called him to say that he’d thrown designer Tom Ford’s clothes out of his hotel to protest his anti-Trump remarks.

Tom reportedly refused to dress Melania for the inauguration. Donald said that Melania and he never asked Tom and don’t like his designs. Donald also said that his family will spend the first day of his presidency Friday as overnight guests at The White House.

Meantime, a blonde-haired beauty from UNLV is making waves and headlines as a conservative political commentator. Tomi Lahren has become an online video host and TV sensation on Glenn Beck’s network The Blaze. The 24-year-old from Rapid City, South Dakota, moved here in 2014 to attend UNLV.

You get an idea of her fiery rants in these YouTube videos against Colin Kaepernick and Meryl Streep. Her broadcast Tuesday addressed the inauguration boycotts planned by Georgia Rep. John Lewis and others. She referred to them as “tired, out-of-touch politicians” and said, “Is this really a loss for anyone? I don’t think so. I see it as resources saved.”

Tomi suggested that Trump detractors make peace with the changing of the guard. As many as 1 million motorcyclists will converge on Washington, D.C., more than 1,000 from the Las Vegas area alone, to show their support for the new commander in chief.

VALENTINE’S DAY

The day of love gets closer, and to celebrate Feb. 14, our Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic display of sparkling lights for its annual Lights of Love. More than 500,000 pink, red, white and purple lights will be turned on at the three-acre botanical cactus garden starting Feb. 10 for the week of Valentine’s Day.

Visitors receive a digital photo and are able to check out the new Chocolate Tasting Room experience to learn how Ethel M Chocolates are made and sample sweets. This year’s Valentine’s collection features strawberries and cream, champagne truffles, limited-edition heart-shaped collectible tins, four-piece champagne truffle collections bottle hanger and teddy bear.

Ah, love is grand.