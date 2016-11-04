Red Carpet Report: Chase Outlaw at 2016 PBR, Miss Nevada USA, Kyle Busch, Baja 1000

Despite surgery on his shoulders this summer, Arkansas cowboy Chase Outlaw has continued to look unstoppable during the last three weeks of the Professional Bull Riders season, particularly as he christened our T-Mobile Arena with a win in Wednesday night’s Round 1 of the 2016 Built Ford Tough PBR World Finals with an 89.5-point ride.

Chase started PBR Finals Week in Las Vegas with a bang by winning the Blue Def Finals and Championship at South Point Arena. Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for his ringside gallery of Night 1 at T-Mobile with George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

“Nothing mentally changed,” said Chase. “But I feel like I’ve come back even stronger after surgery.” Cooper Davis of Texas finished second and Oklahoma cowboy Ryan Dirteater third. Defending world champion J.B. Mauney of North Carolina finished fourth.

The Top 40 bull riders return tonight for Round 2 starting at 6:30 on CBS Sports Network and PBR Live. PBR fans can view PBR Live for free via the PBR app and at PBR.com.

BEAUTY QUEENS

A judges’ panel of beauty queens will oversee the Veterans Day Weekend competition of the Miss Nevada USA and Miss Nevada Teen USA pageants. Nia Sanchez, who won Miss USA in 2014 after winning the Miss Nevada crown, hosts the pageants at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Concert Hall on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Judges include 1995 Miss USA Shanna Moakler, 2016 Miss Nevada Emelina Adams, 2016 Miss Nevada Teen USA Carissa Morrow, 2012 Miss Nevada USA Jade Kelsall and 2008 Miss Nevada Teen USA and 2016 Mrs. Nevada-America Lauren Cahlan.

My pal fellow judge and hair guru Michael Boychuck will try to keep order among the ladies. They’ll compete in evening gown, athletic wear and interview to be named the next state royalty to represent The Silver State at next year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

REPEAT CHAMPIONSHIP?

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch, the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota racecar driver, presented Emeril Lagasse’s Stadium with a signed race helmet to be displayed as memorabilia in its permanent collection at The Palazzo. Kyle also treated fans to a meet-and-greet where he autographed memorabilia and posed for photographs.

Asked about his upcoming chase for the cup, Kyle said that he was looking forward to a repeat after his championship run last year. He joked with fans, saying, “I expect good things from my visit to Lagasse’s Stadium, as last year’s visit brought me good luck.”

UPCOMING BAJA 1000

Of the 32 entries in the Baja 1000 qualifying off-road races at SEMA on Wednesday, two Las Vegas drivers finished in the Top Five with only 5 seconds separating them. Mark Post placed first with a time of 3 mins 5.620 seconds and Rob MacCachren was fifth with 3 mins 10.266 seconds. The teams head to Baja Mexico after this week here for the 49th Baja 1000.

A short-course track was set up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for each trophy truck to take three laps for a total of 2.1 miles with the combined time to count. The drivers led a parade from the outdoor Convention Center location of SEMA to LVMS. More than 3,000 products were on display at this year’s SEMA, with 1,500 custom motor vehicles.

MAGIC QUARTET

Four global performers make up the consortium of magicians premiering their residency Band of Magicians at Tropicana Theater tonight. They are California’s Brett Loudermilk and Joel Ward, Australia’s James Galea and Britain’s Stuart MacLeod. They brand themselves “the world’s first magic supergroup,” and their move here follows success in New Zealand and Australia.

“It’s a new wave of magic with increasingly impossible feats of skill, jaw-dropping illusions interspersed with a hip blend of pumping musical tracks,” said James. “We’ve been working hard on this show while touring.” The quartet, who have more than 50 million YouTube views, have appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Today” and “The Late, Late Show.”

DOUBLE CELEBRATION

It was a double ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tivoli Village when it marked a milestone with the opening of its second phase and the stunning, four-story RH Las Vegas home furnishings gallery. With the completion of the two phases, Tivoli Village now boasts more than 675,000 square feet of retail stores, restaurants and office space.

One of the new eateries is the 24-hour Canter’s Deli. The Los Angeles landmark offers a round-the-clock authentic deli experience. Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Bob Beers and a representative from Congressman Joe Heck’s office joined the RH Las Vegas staff in celebrating the grand opening. We previewed RH Las Vegas’ opening last Friday.

Chairman Gary Friedman was joined by actress and supermodel Amber Valletta last Thursday to host nearly 2,000 for an After-School benefit and preview of RH Las Vegas. Host and guests included Elaine Wynn, Larry Rudolph, Susan Anton, Elizabeth Blau, Jenna and Michael Morton, Jonathan Fine, Jan Jones Blackhurst and Bill McBeath. Nobu Matsuhisa catered the celebration.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in L.V.