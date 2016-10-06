Red Carpet Report: Chris Phillips engaged, Cleveland Clinic honor, ‘DWTS’ engagement, finalist Murray Sawchuck

We have myriad congratulations today!

I hinted at Zowie Bowie news this week and can now confirm that singer Chris Phillips has become engaged to Wynn Las Vegas’ Jennifer Turco. She has been an event model and cocktail specialist there since 2005. The duo have decided that they won’t wait any longer to wed and will celebrate their nuptials before the end of the month. Chris is appearing at Red Rock Resort weekly and South Point monthly.

* High fives to the medical team at our Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Heath led by Dr. Jeffrey Cummings. The Cleveland Clinic has just been named No. 2 hospital out of 5,000 by U.S. News and World Report for 2016, its 18th consecutive year among the Top Five. No. 2 is the highest ranking it has achieved. Cleveland Clinic for the 22nd consecutive year also was named top U.S. heart hospital.

Larry Ruvo, chairman and founder of Keep Memory Alive that brought Cleveland Clinic to Nevada for brain health and most recently urology, commented: “Their position here has been a major milestone in advancing quality care for the people of Nevada. I believe that its remarkable team of doctors has truly elevated the care of our loved ones afflicted with neurodegenerative diseases. This is quite an achievement and should make us all proud.”

* We’ve been tracking the progress of Kelly Ripa’s countdown to finding a new co-host for her morning talk show LIVE WITH KELLY, and our Planet Hollywood headliner magician Murray Sawchuck has made it into the Top 20. Kelly made the announcement this morning, noting that Murray is the only Las Vegas and Nevada celebrity to qualify.

We wish Murray good luck as he gets closer to moving to New York to sit in the co-host chair vacated by former New York Giants star Michael Strahan, who left in April. Kelly said that she was blindsided by his decision, and she was off the show for two weeks in protest.

* Piff the Magic Dragon, who proudly lost on NBC’s AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, celebrates his first anniversary tonight at The Flamingo.

* On a night when pro dancers Sasha Farber and Emma Slater became engaged on ABC’s DANCING WITH THE STARS, tears of joy turned to sadness as Las Vegas producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Allison Holker were eliminated. Sasha and Emma danced to Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are” in celebration.

In the double-elimination night of reimagined Cirque du Soleil dance routines, rapper and Las Vegas regular Vanilla Ice and pro partner Witney Carson also were eliminated. Next week, the celebrity contestants create Most Memorable Year dances.

On a technical note, I was impressed at how editors integrated video of a clothed Derek Hough playing drums to accompany his live solo tap dance where he removed his shirt.

BROTHERS REUNITED

The brothers are back! We won’t get to see Matt Goss and his rock-duo brother Luke Goss now that he’s departed The Gossy Room at Caesars Palace, now returning to its former name of Cleopatra’s Barge, because Matt has flown to London.

Announced this morning, however, is the reteaming of Matt with his twin, Luke, for a show Aug. 19 at O2 Arena in London. The men scored success and a string of hits in the 1980s when Matt was lead singer and Luke drummer, with Craig Logan on bass.

COMEDY TELEVISION

I’m on my way to Hollywood this weekend to film two episodes of the new Season 2 of GREAT NEWS on NBC for Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedian and actress Tina Fey. I can’t give away script secrets, but suffice to say the two on-camera guest segments are hysterical.

No, a new career at comedy in Los Angeles is not in my future. I produced and hosted more than 500 hours of television, and I’m over that 24/7/365 schedule of insanity. I’m very content here in Las Vegas, although I do return to Hollywood at the end of the month to tussle with Bravo’s Andy Cohen on his show WORLD OF WONDER.

BEST OF LAS VEGAS

Our lineup of performers and presenters at the Nov. 5 Best of Las Vegas Awards is falling into place, and tickets for the glittering afternoon event at the 1,815-seat Venetian theater are now on sale. Palazzo headliner Clint Holmes and his wife, Kelly Clinton Holmes, will be joined by Human Nature, Nathan Burton, Pia Zadora, Eddie Griffin, Vinnie Favorito, CHIPPENDALES, SEXXY and ROCK OF AGES.

Additional celebrities will be announced in coming weeks, and I’ve agreed to be a presenter in addition to hosting our planned live Internet coverage. Pat Caddick is our musical director, and “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro is designing a celebration cake masterpiece.

This year marks the 35th annual Best of Las Vegas with icon awards being presented for the first time. BOLV from the Las Vegas Review-Journal is the city’s longest-running reader choice awards. It debuted in 1982 as a two-page section, and since then the RJ has recognized more than 8,000 awards to the Valley’s best places to eat, shop and play.

1 MILLIONTH FLYER

A 65-year-old grandmother from Sacramento, Calif., got the surprise of her life on her birthday while celebrating on Fremont Street. Pamella Siegel’s granddaughter, Emilie, talked her into riding the Slotzilla zip line together, and fireworks literally went off as she became the 1 millionth rider.

Pamella won $1,000 and free rides for one year, plus a plaque and certificate of being the 1 millionth rider presented to her by Mayor Carolyn Goodman. The $17 million Slotzilla opened in April 2014 and has flown riders 1.275 billion feet, the equivalent of 22,176 flights across the USA or more than 132 trips around Earth.

NEW ONLINE COLLECTION

Las Vegas tattoo temptress and PIN UP at The Stratosphere princess Sabina Kelley has launched her online retail store from her current headquarters in Australia. The first piece in her Sabina Kelley Collection is a unisex raglan shirt known as “Sailor’s Dream.” Check out SabinaKelley.com for the stocking-and-corset-clad beauty.

