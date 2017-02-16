Red Carpet Report: Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, Christie Brinkley in S.I., Baldwin divorce, Tom Donoghue

Congratulations to Las Vegas regular Chrissy Teigen for landing in today’s new and greatly anticipated 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. You’d never know from her “sprawl in the sand” layout that she’s an expectant mother, and the supermodel’s shots were taken shortly after the arrival of her first child, Luna.

Kate Upton, who has been a regular at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore, makes it for the third year to the cover of the hot models issue. She’s only the fourth model to make it three times as a cover girl, although she has graced the inset two additional times.

In this year’s three covers, she poses topless with her arms posed protectively over her two formidable assets. Elle McPherson holds the record with five cover appearances. Also in this year’s edition is a fishnet-clad Christie Brinkley, who I met with last year at Rao’s at Caesars Palace, with her two daughters also in the briefest of bikinis.

AMICABLE DIVORCE

Sad to report the divorce proceedings between CityCenter President and CEO Bobby Baldwin and his beautiful wife, Audra. I’m told that it’s “completely amicable” and because they are such a private couple, they won’t be making any comments about the marital split.

Bobby, who oversees casino operations for MGM Resorts International, married Audra in August 2012 at their Southern Highlands home after dating for four years. The couple have been big supporters of our Keep Memory Alive galas for The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Nevada Ballet Theatre.

Bobby was previously married to a former Miss Nevada, Donna McNeil, but they divorced in 2006 after 13 years marriage. Audra also is involved in the Nevada pageant system. Bobby’s son, B.J. Baldwin, is a champion off-road racing winner.

RECOVERY ROAD

Our hard-working contributing photographer Tom Donoghue’s knee-replacement surgery by Dr. Greg Bigler of Las Vegas looks to be a complete success. Tom is now nine weeks out of surgery and into a proper therapy regime. For the first time Tuesday, he was able to work the knee and body on a bike machine.

Tom told us: “It hurt, but it felt so good. … I hobbled through the Super Bowl, but all is good. My Nikon cameras didn’t leave me for a younger, ahem, hip photographer. My therapy has been helped along by Miss America Savvy Shields and fellow Michigan alum Tom Brady!”

OSCARS HIRING

Strip show director Raj Kapoor has been added to this year’s Oscars production team for the first time. He’s directed and produced the Strip residencies of Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, John Fogerty and the upcoming The Backstreet Boys.

He also is the genius behind large-scale international tours of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, One Republic and The Jonas Brothers. Raj will be designing screen content and star performances at the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The annual, nearly four-hour awards will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 4 p.m. PT. Former Las Vegas resident Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars to more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

NO MORE WALKING!

It’s no secret that I do a lot of traveling and more often than not have to endure the long walks in airports to get to and from my gate, which for some bizarre reason is always the farthest away. Now a new solution that’s almost unbelievable!

I leave this YouTube video to explain it all, but that’s how I’m going to fly from now on — especially at Terminal 3’s D Gates at our McCarran International Airport. This is the answer to my prayers … and it’s carry on!

CHER LIVE ON CBS

Toasting the success of her new resident show “Classic Cher” at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo, superstar singer and actress Cher also will juggle into her schedule a TV show on a fast round-trip jet to Hollywood next Tuesday to appear live on the 11 a.m. PT broadcast of “The Chat” on CBS.

Cher will be with hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Aisha Taylor but will be back in time for her Feb. 22 concert. Cher ends her current Strip run Feb. 25, then returns May 3 after Ricky Martin’s residency and other dates by Bruno Mars, Il Volo and Brett Eldredge.

MUSICAL RETURN

Thanks to popular demand, Cindy Williams will once again kick up her heels on the Strip returning as a guest star of “Menopause The Musical” at Harrah’s from March 6 through May 29. It coincides with the 11th anniversary of the musical here this month, making it the longest-running scripted musical in Las Vegas history.

Cindy first guest starred last July, and she was asked to stay through December. Known for her role on “Laverne & Shirley,” this will be Cindy’s second Las Vegas run but marks the fifth time that she has performed in the play in U.S. cities.

IN THE BARGE

The Plain White T’s will perform a two-night engagement at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace with an acoustic show from March 30-31. The performances will provide fans an opportunity to hear the band’s hits, including “Hey There Delilah,” “Rhythm of Love” and “1, 2, 3, 4.” Fans will experience the band up close like never before in the intimate, 180-seat venue.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Huggable WWE Superstar Bayley stayed in a suite at The D Las Vegas while here for her shot at the WWE Raw Women’s Championship title. Bayley and best friend WWE star Sasha Banks arrived at T-Mobile Arena in one of The D’s stretch limousines. With fans cheering her on, she wrestled her way to the title, pinning current champion Charlotte Flair.

