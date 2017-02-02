Red Carpet Report: Claire Sinclair, L.V. ‘weedings,’ KMA, Lamborghini Huracan, Andre’s Bistro + Bar

Do you take this stoner? Do you promise to honor, obey and smoke Mary Jane till death do you part? These could be the vows exchanged for the first time at the new Cannabis Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard Downtown.

It’s set to become a tourist attraction and start a rush for the love weed now on sale in Nevada. This is not a typo: They’re called “weedings” rather than weddings. High-larious, right? See what I did there?

Ex-nightclub queen Tiffany Masters has become an ordained minister with Higher Power Worship Church and the first female minister at Cannabis Chapel. She’s booked to conduct three ceremonies this week starting Thursday.

The ceremony and vow exchange in this green zone are legally binding. I visualize tons of Alice B. Toklas brownies and cookies at the reception. Boot the gong is permitted post-ceremony, but Willie Nelson & Friends aren’t available to play at the joint.

CLAIRE TV

Now that the final performance of “Pin Up” at The Stratosphere with Claire Sinclair has been set for March 4, the brunette bombshell is busy with plans for the next chapter of her life, and she has invited me to introduce it to her social media audience of more than 1 million.

I’ll interview Claire today about the trials and tribulations she’s faced in her grass-roots effort to license and complete the conversion of a small apartment complex in a shifting Downtown neighborhood into seven lavishly themed bed-and-breakfast rooms.

“Clairebnb” will film in the Downtown space that she’s taken pride in and helped decorate, personalize and transform. Claire has invested her life savings in the endeavor. Our shoot will serve as a pilot for her new reality-TV series of her life as the sexiest BnB landlord.

CHADWICK’S CD

Dr. Jeff Cummings, who leads The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, will be joined by his doctors and guests singers Pia Zadora, Jonathan Karrant and Zowie Bowie tonight when Las Vegas pop-soul singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson debuts his “Live in Las Vegas” CD with a concert and release party at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip.

Chadwick’s celebration benefits the Keep Memory Alive fundraising organization that provides the financial support for The Lou Ruvo Center.

HIGH SPEED

The new Lamborghini Huracan is a beast of a car with a top speed of 198 mph, and it takes only 3.4 seconds to go from 0 to 60. Exotics Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the first to add it to its fleet of extraordinary motorsports vehicles.

Romain Thievin, co-founder of Exotics Racing, says the Huracan is lighter and tighter than the Aventador, and the V-10 engine spools up through the rapid shifts of the dual-clutch gearbox. Five laps in this driving machine goes for $399, and 20 laps is a deal at $1,239.

BARGAIN BITES

Celebrity chef Andre Rochat is really going to make his guests feel happy with the Happy Hour pricing he’s introduced at his new Andre’s Bistro & Bar that mixes French bistro and American tavern cuisine on South Fort Apache Road.

From 3:30 to 6 p.m. daily, he has seven menu highlights, none more than $10, to go with 10 beverages and wine by the glass, from which he deducts $2 from the regular price. Draft and bottled beers are $1 off. I recommend taste treats escargot ($10) and duck fat French fries ($5).

