Red Carpet Report: Jerry Lewis, Mario Batali, Martin Kaye, Marty Allen, Bruno Mars

It’s a major milestone for entertainment legend and Las Vegas resident Jerry Lewis today as he celebrates his 91st birthday. Our Las Vegas superstar comedian and actor well deserves those champagne wishes. Happy Birthday, Jerry — congratulations!

The festivities got off to an early start Tuesday evening with Jerry, his wife Sandee and daughter Danielle with close friends at T.I. owner Phil Ruffin’s Italian Steakhouse there enjoying a dinner of shrimp cocktail, veal osso bucco, duck Bucatini and risotto aragosta.

After dinner, it was time for one clown to meet another! Jerry’s group attended Cirque du Soleil’s nearby production “Mystere.” Afterward, there was a meet-and-greet with legendary 84-year-old Brian Dewhurst, who plays fan-favorite clown “Brian Le Petit.”

An eyewitness reported: “Jerry couldn’t stop raving about the show, calling it ‘wonderful.’ ” The two clowns took part in a fun photograph for the birthday boy donning signature red “Mystere” clown noses.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Celebrity chef Mario Batali will be in his signature orange Crocs and shorts when he celebrates the upcoming 10th anniversaries of his two signature The Venetian restaurants B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria on April 14.

Mario plans a reception and dinner to mark the date, plus monthlong special menus to showcase his classic dishes. Festivities begin at Otto at St. Mark’s Square with pizzas and appetizers. The celebration moves to B&B Ristorante for Mario’s four-course meal showcasing 2007 dishes.

SAD + JOYFUL

Former “Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s star Martin Kaye is returning home to England now that the musical has ended its Strip residency. At his farewell concert, he also revealed that his departure is because he’s dealing with a divorce and believes that the change will help with his well-being. Martin recently took over The Space for his adieu.

Cast mates Mark D. Donovan and Rob Lyons teamed up with him for the final blast of his Jerry Lee Lewis character. Martin leapt atop a piano and played the keys backward. Two other singers and a seven-piece backup band provided music. Former “Fantasy” at The Luxor star Jaime Lynch and musical director Keith Thompson took to the stage to sing their farewells to Martin.

“It’s bittersweet because I love Las Vegas, but my home is over there,” Martin told me. “But I know that I’ll be back in Las Vegas from time to time. It became my second home, and I love the city.” Meantime, Jaime is performing with Zowie Bowie for the expectant Nieve Malandra.

RENAMING AIRPORT

There’s a plan afoot within Nevada Senate Bill 174 to rename our McCarran International Airport the Harry Reid International Airport. A hearing on the bill is set for Friday at The Grant Sawyer State Office Downtown. Opposition is already mounting against the renaming, and foes plan to turn out to stop it.

95TH BIRTHDAY BASH

Comedian Marty Allen and his wife, Karon Kate Blackwell, are getting an early start to his 95th birthday next Thursday with a bash this afternoon as part of Dennis Bono’s online show at South Point. Laura Shaffer and Zowie Bowie are among the performers.

INNOVATOR’S AWARD

Bruno Mars, who wrapped his recent run at Park Theater at Monte Carlo, is off on a U.S. tour that returns him here July 15 at T-Mobile Arena. Bruno, who resumes his Park Theater residency Sept. 2, has been honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for his contributions to pop culture and music.

Wynn Las Vegas resident DJs The Chainsmokers won five awards, including Best New Artist, Dance Album of the Tear and Dance Song of the Year at The iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in L.A. The awards hosted by Ryan Seacrest also handed out seven nods to Drake, including Hip Hop Artist of the Tear, R&B Song of the Year and Hip Hop Album of the Year.

ONE IN A THOUSAND

Of America’s estimated 35,000 museums, some 1,000 are officially accredited by The American Alliance of Museums. The highest national recognition means that the museum meets National Standards and Best Practices, and our Mob Museum curated as The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement has become the latest to win accreditation. Congrats!

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Actor and TV host Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) attended “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and post-show posed for photographs with The Gazillionaire and his wild assistant, Wanda Widdles.

MMA fighter Nate Diaz was with pals at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 5 winner partied to DJ RL Grime and posed for photographs with cocktail servers.

And Aussie model and DJ Brooke Evers rocked the turntables at Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club to celebrate “Spring Break Strip Down.” The blonde bombshell, in a Minimal Animale black two-piece, denim thigh-high boots, fishnets and denim jacket around her waist, danced and spun her new mixes and sipped on coconut water between shots of 70th Anniversary Don Julio Anejo tequila with the club’s topless dancers.

