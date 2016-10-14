Red Carpet Report: Kim Kardashian West, Guy Fieri, Lavo Party Brunch, world’s largest snake

Just asking … has Kim Kardashian West canceled her yet-to-be-announced Halloween guest-hosting gig at Hakkasan at MGM Grand?

I’m told that she’s still understandably shaken up over the Paris, France, hotel incident where she was tied up at gunpoint and left in a bathtub by robbers who stole jewelry and other valuables from her.

The robbery at gunpoint would be why she’s decided to cancel plans for Halloween on the Las Vegas Strip, I’m told. Meantime, husband Kanye West has a concert date at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 29.

CHEERS! TIME TO CELEBRATE

UNLV alumnus and chef Guy Fieri always dreamed of having a Northern California winery. He bought a parcel and is now making an award-winning wine, Hunt & Ryde, a mix of the names of his sons Hunter and Ryder. His Bordeaux blend won a competition in Houston, and he has a Pinot ready for autumn.

Guy, who has opened Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse in Louisville, is in preparations for the opening of restaurants in South Africa and Dubai and a second restaurant in Mexico. On his bucket list? He plans to return to class next year to take baking lessons because of his love for bread.

WORLD’S LARGEST SNAKE

The largest snake in history, Titanoboa, weighed 3,000 pounds and was 48 feet long when it was one of Earth’s top predators in the South American rainforest 60 million years ago. Its fossilized remains were discovered during excavations in Colombia in 2002.

It is going on display for the first time today at our Natural History Museum in Symphony Park Downtown sponsored by The Smithsonian. You can witness the staggering snake until Jan. 8 when it will go on tour to 15 other cities. Visit SmithsonianChannel.com/monstersnake for some terrifying video insights.

TASTE TIP: TUMERIC

On Wednesday night, I flipped for the food at Turmeric Flavors of India that has its soft opening Friday. Located opposite Container Park, Turmeric has a vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu, and both were delicious. Friends of the chef owners gathered Wednesday, and we were dazzled by the kitchen kings. You’ll love the alchemist-steamed chickpea cake with tamarind cilantro chutney, grilled eggplant with spiced sesame crust and stuffed portabella mushroom.

I loved the home-cured salmon with mustard-green mango marinade and tandoori-spiced chicken breast. Both menus were winners from start to finish. The ground-floor restaurant has an Indian sari-decorated, open-air garden nightclub deck above it designed with audio and lighting by Splash Talent’s Martin Romley. Turmeric is going to quickly become the cool hangout and smash hit on Fremont Street.

MOTOCROSS HOMECOMING

It’s a return to Caesars Palace on Friday night for five-time X Games Moto X stunt-king Mike Metzger, famous for his motorcycle backflip over the resort’s forecourt fountains. Mike is one of the freestyle motocross legends in the new movie “Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross” being premiered Friday by Monster Energy at Octavius Ballroom.

Our hometown hero Carey Hart also appears in the movie, and world record distance jumper Seth Enslow will be at the screening. Josh Brolin, executive producer and narrator of “Unchained,” is hosting the premiere. The feature-length documentary is a look at the world of freestyle motocross from SoCal deserts to the worldwide stage of ESPN’s X Games.

LAVO PARTY BRUNCH

Wild doesn’t begin to describe the action at the new season of extraordinary Saturday Brunch parties at Lavo in The Palazzo. The bottles of bubbly are huge, the ice cream bucket is surely the world’s largest, and the girls wear the skimpiest of costumes as if they’ve just crawled out of bed to dance on tables between the crockery and cutlery.

It’s a four-hour extreme party with DJ, dancing darlings, stunning servers and fabulous menu of brunch favorites. At last weekend’s opening, dancers wore grass skirts and luaus and little else. One striking 6-footer turned up in a daring, stop-traffic, one-piece swimsuit. It’s marvelous mayhem and the best way to enjoy brunch.

LEGO PEOPLE IN L.V.

Ever wanted to sit down beside a stranger on a park bench and unload your worries onto his shoulders without getting any answers, consolation or advice? Now you can as of Friday at The Park. Artist Nathan Sawaya has created installations around the world using Legos. Now nine of his life-sized human Lego “Park people” are sitting down on benches in the outdoor restaurant and retail zone. You’ll have them as willing listeners until New Year’s Eve.

Nathan wants you to talk to them, but if you touch them, do it very gently even though they are glued together so as not to have them break into pieces over your confidences! I bet they become the hot site for selfies and Snapchat. It takes Nathan as long as three weeks to make the figures.

CELEBRITY GO-KART RACES

Four Queens comedy magician headliner and CBS Radio host Mike Hammer and pals including fellow illusionists Lance Burton, Mac King, The Amazing Johnathan and Murray Sawchuck will be joined by Zowie Bowie, Dirk Vermin, pop violinist Lydia Ansel, the glamour girls of “Sexxy,” “Absinthe’s” Melody Sweets and “Baz” singer Lisa Marie Smith for his go-kart racing fundraiser at Gene Woods Racing Experience on Sunday.

I’m going to serve as grand marshal. Fans who donate $100 will have the opportunity to race against the celebrities. Mike told me, “This is our annual event with all proceeds going to benefit the Serving Hope Las Vegas charity to feed the homeless.” More: ServingHopeLV.com.

MUST MENTIONS

* “Absinthe’s” The Gazillionaire will attempt to bring order to tonight’s auction for The Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine charity dinner at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade. Bill Bellamy is host, with entertainment by Bob Saget, Bella Electric Strings and Neon Trees. Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken, Hubert Keller and Rick Moonen are handling dinner duties.

* Congratulations to “Fantasy” at The Luxor dancer Dar Brzezinski, who weds Sean Burke on Saturday.

* And come say hello to Las Vegas Review-Journal colleagues John Katsilometes, Eli Segall, Art Marroquin and yours truly and more at Age Well Expo at Cashman Center on Saturday.

