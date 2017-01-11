Red Carpet Report: L.V. has record 42.9M visitors, Don Felder + Styx guitar raffles, Leonardo da Vinci

For the third consecutive year, Las Vegas’ continued historic visitation growth set a new, all-time record. The Entertainment Capital of the World welcomed 42.9 million visitors in 2016, surpassing 2015’s record-setting 42.3 million.

“Las Vegas continues to see increased interest in the destination, and we are excited to announce that once again we are celebrating record visitation,” said Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in releasing the figures today.

In addition to hosting millions of travelers, Las Vegas celebrated record-breaking convention visitation in 2016. Our destination welcomed more than 6.3 million business travelers during the year, contributing to the overall increase in visitor traffic.

Tourism generates nearly $52 billion annually for the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada. The industry supports nearly 370,000 jobs representing more than 40 percent of Clark County employment. For 2017, the LVCVA is projecting surpassing 43 million visitors.

MORE RECORD NUMBERS

This past holiday season’s Magical Forest at Opportunity Village was one of the most successful in its 25-year history. The city’s longest-running holiday tradition welcomed nearly 85,000 guests and raised almost $2 million for people with disabilities.

RETURNING HOME

The only sculpture to exist today from Leonardo da Vinci has been returned to its Las Vegas home after a showing in Milan. The bronze artwork, “Horse and Rider,” finished a 30-day exhibit at Palazzo delle Stelline steps from Santa Maria delle Grazie Cathedral, home of da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

“This magnificent model, originally sculpted from beeswax, returned to Milan where Leonardo created it in 1508,” Rod Maly, art co-owner told me. “It was exciting to publicly display the art for only the third time since its unveiling in 2012. Milan is the city that Leonardo called home, and the reception, from the people who know Leonardo best, was amazing.”

“For this artistic achievement to be preserved for centuries is remarkable,” added co-owner Jim Petty. “To think, a work like this could have easily disappeared from existence.” The history of the artwork includes it being passed from European collections to rescued from occupation forces looting during World War II. A short film documents the history of the 1958 masterpiece.

Plans to display the work are being discussed. “The sculpture has been placed in a bank vault for safe keeping until we can determine how best to share ‘Horse and Rider’ with the world,” said Jim. “For now we are content knowing that this masterwork is back in Las Vegas and that we have completed another step in telling its incredible story to the world.”

THE FUTURE OF PAHRUMP

As a follow-up to my Sunday Life story about the future of Las Vegas in five to 10 years, it also is interesting to note that nearby Pahrump is booming, too, with new homes and businesses sparking growth. A flourishing housing market is meeting a population increase with dozens of business opening doors.

Positive economic indicators have helped transform Pahrump to become a sleepy desert town on the rise. Pahrump, one hour west of Las Vegas, bills itself as “Your Base Camp to Adventure.” More than 450 business licenses have been issued since 2014, including restaurants and hotels. Year-to-year room taxes have increased to up to double 2013 levels in peak months.

Overall, from July 2015 to May 2016, the City of Pahrump has issued more than 225 homebuilding permits. Less flashy and a bit more rugged than Las Vegas, Pahrump offers a taste of what locals refer to as “true Nevada” — untamed and unforgettable.

GUITAR RAFFLE

On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, rockers Don Felder of The Eagles fame and Styx members will raffle off an autographed Epiphone Les Paul guitar signed by the artists at each one of their three remaining Venetian Theater shows. Audience members wanting a shot at the prize have to purchase a guitar pick for $10 that benefits Positively Arts Foundation.

One lucky theatergoer will take home music history from each show, and PAF benefits from proceeds to continue its work with students using the arts to empower, inspire and heal via art opportunities in school. Remaining proceeds will be donated to Rock to the Rescue.

‘MONDAYS DARK’

Former “Rock of Ages” star Mark Shunock launched the first of the new twice-monthly “Mondays Dark” charity concerts at its new home The Space. Monday night’s benefit was for Veterans Village Downtown, and photographer Denise Truscello, who also is a board member, captured the first event.

