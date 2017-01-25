Red Carpet Report: L.V. twins’ reality-TV series, Jenna Jameson, Tyson Beckford, Dak Prescott

Former ABC’s “The Bachelor” twins Emily and Haley Ferguson of Las Vegas have landed their own reality-TV series, “The Twins: Happily Ever After”? They’ve begun filming eight episodes that start airing late March on ABC offshoot Freeform.

The first four episodes will be shot here as the 24-year-old blondes pack up from their mom’s home to leave the nest and move to a new single life in California where the other four episodes will be filmed.

“We’re letting the cameras peek right into our lives,” Haley told me during a filming break at the new Andre’s Bistro & Bar on Monday. One producer told me: “It’s perfect reality television being on their own and getting their first home after living with Mom, who has done everything for the first 24 years of their lives.”

JENNA JAMESON FEUD

Ex-Las Vegas resident and porn princess Jenna Jameson criticized late-night talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher after he lambasted President Trump over his 2005 locker-room talk with Billy Bush on a live mic about grabbing women.

No sooner had the host of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” lashed out Sunday than Jenna reminded him via Twitter of his behavior at Playboy Mansion parties she’d seen. Jenna accused Bill, who headlines at The Palms and The Mirage, of hypocrisy. No response from Bill yet.

ARRIVED!

Model, actor and TV personality Tyson Beckford, pictured, has arrived here to set up his new home for his first three-month run headlining at Chippendales at The Rio. He was here for SHOT and turned up at The Bullets and Bombshells-hosted party at Hyde Bellagio.

Tyson was joined by heavy-metal musician Phillip Labonte and Benghazi survivors John “Tig” Tiegen and Kris “Tanto” Paronto. He was mobbed by no less than five ladies simultaneously at one point.

POP-UP NIGHTCLUB

Snow didn’t stop stars from partying at Tao Park City nightclub was set up for The Sundance Film Festival’s opening night. Diplo made an appearance during DJ sets by Vice and birthday-boy Equal. Newly engaged Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter were the first to arrive hand-in-hand after skiing.

Michael Pena, promoting his new film “CHIPS” in Park City, Utah, was solo on the dance floor while sipping Tequila Don Julio. Other celebrities in attendance: Jason Mitchell, Apple music exec Bozoma Saint John and Mickey Avalon.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys partied in a VIP cabana at Marquee Dayclub Dome at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after dining at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut Steakhouse at The Palazzo and partying at next-door Tao at The Venetian the night before with teammates Jason Witten and Tyron Smith.

Cowboys players also joined Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell enjoying Ace of Spades Rose Champagne and XO Cognac.

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, who hosts a meet-and-greet and autograph session at Alto Bar at Caesars Palace on Friday, was at Topgolf at MGM Grand over the weekend.

Steel Panther returned to Drai’s for a high-energy set that included “Party All Day,” “Death to All But Metal” and more. Pantera co-founder and drummer Vinnie Paul enjoyed the performance from a VIP booth.

Newly retired porn princess Jesse Jane celebrated her decision to quit the business partying at Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club with adult actress Olivia Austin. “I’ve been in the industry for 15 years, and it used to be defined by long, glamorous movies,” said Jesse. “Now that the Internet has taken over, everyone thinks they’re a porn star. I wanted to finish my career on top and be remembered as a sex icon.”

Adult actress Tori Black and legendary porn star Ron Jeremy partied separately at The Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay.

