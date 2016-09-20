Red Carpet Report: Mariah Carey to end run May 13, Nicolas Cage, NHL tickets, Rob Riggle, Phil Heath

Singer Mariah Carey must be getting ready to focus full time on her new reality-TV series or being a stay-at-home mother and wife after her upcoming marriage to Australian billionaire James Packer, who gave her a whopping 35-carat engagement ring valued at $8 million.

It was announced today that Mimi has decided to end her run at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace next May 13 after the last residency begins April 26. Executive John Nelson of her show producer AEG Concerts West, who tells the story of The Colosseum in Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal this week, told me:

“All these things are organic, so we would love to ask Mariah to stick around after the spring and continue performing if she’s enjoying it. We have no replacements in mind at the present time.” Now that her wedding gown has been created and finished in Paris, Mariah is believed to be marrying her fiance before the end of the year between Christmas and New Year’s.

WICKED WHISPERS + RACY RUMORS

A business representative of actor, Oscar winner and Las Vegas resident Nicolas Cage has reportedly told the National Enquirer that he has separated from his wife, Alice Kim, after 12 years of marriage. He met her when she was a waitress in a Los Angeles restaurant.

The tabloid reported in June that she was romancing a Las Vegas bar manager while he was at the Cannes Film Festival promoting his new movie. Carl Foglietti is named in the tryst of kisses in public that Enquirer reporters witnessed at a 24-hour bar at Flamingo and Grand Canyon.

Former Las Vegas resident Jennifer Worthington, who launched Coyote Ugly at New York-New York, has a new hit on her hands with Paradiso: Chapter 1, an immersive theatrical venture in New York. The 60-minute entertainment project is loosely based on Dante’s “Divine Comedy” and set as a room escape game.

Stephen Sondheim was welcomed by Jennifer there last week, and the group of just 10 other theatergoers solved the puzzles with one minute left to escape. Performers use special effects and puzzles to bring the story to life. I’m told that Jennifer, who will expand it past Chapter 1, has no plans to bring it to Las Vegas, but her rep added: “It’s not out of the question.”

SHARK TANK host Robert Herjavec will team with Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi to host an ice-dancing rock show at Mandalay Bay in December. SHALL WE DANCE ON ICE will team Olympic ice-dancing champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White with The Goo Goo Dolls.

They are the most decorated ice-dancing team in U.S. skating history. Other top skaters and pro dancers have choreographed routines to the rockers’ hits. Robert, Kristi and Meryl all competed on ABC’s DANCING WITH THE STARS, with Kristi and Meryl winning their respective seasons, and Robert marrying pro dancer Kym Johnson.

HOCKEY TICKETS SELL OUT

The Las Vegas NHL franchise announced today that it has received deposits on 16,000 season tickets, which represents all of the season tickets available for the 2017-2018 season. The milestone achievement was reached more than a year before the new Las Vegas Knights team drops the first puck.

It was18 months after the ticket drive, which had an initial goal of 10,000 tickets, was launched. More than 5,000 tickets were sold in two days and 9,000 in a month of the launch of the ticket drive. The 31st NHL franchise was awarded to Las Vegas on June 22.

STAR PARADE

After winning his sixth Mr. Olympia title Saturday at The Orleans Arena, Phil Heath celebrated at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore. The bodybuilding legend arrived to a hero’s welcome and partied to the sounds of DJ Zedd. Phil also connected there with fellow bodybuilder Jay Cutler of Las Vegas, a three-time Mr. Olympia.

Direct from his hilarious set at the Comedy Central roast of actor Rob Lowe, Rob Riggle was guest host at Lagasse’s Stadium at The Palazzo celebrating Week 2 of the new NFL season.

Rapper Riff Raff attended Mike Tyson’s UNDISPUTED TRUTH at MGM Grand on Sunday.

The Amazing Johnathon attended the new show DAREDEVIL COMEDY with stunt king Ryan Stock and girlfriend AmberLynn, who dice with death using power drills, lawnmowers, axes and chainsaws at Hooters Casino.

Rapper and comedian Lil Dicky of “$ave Dat Money” fame threw a late-night party Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell. It was followed by an even later concert after-party by Chance the Rapper after his sold-out show at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

