Red Carpet Report: Michael Airington’s ‘The Paul Lynde Show,’ ‘One Drop,’ Guy Savoy, ‘Gold Rush,’ Axe Monkeys

As master of center square on “Hollywood Squares,” Paul Lynde’s rapier, sarcastic and wisecracking wit kept TV audiences LOL for 13 years. Now comedy impersonator Michael Airington is bringing Paul back to life in his “The Paul Lynde Show” starting March 22 at Windows Showroom at Bally’s.

The riotous 70-minute one-man show fills the afternoon slot left vacant after Tony Sacca’s January death, which closed his show, “Vegas the Story.” TV host Peter Marshall contributes his voice from “Hollywood Squares” to the production.

Michael first performed here when he was 15 and said this tribute production has been 13 years in the making. Michael uses Paul’s words and comedic monologues as the script. L.A. critics rave that Michael has Paul’s idiosyncrasies and tics down to a tee.

$5 MILLION RAISED

Cirque du Soleil insiders are whispering that Friday’s “One Night for One Drop” spectacular at “Zumanity” Theater at New York-New York raised $5 million for the clean-water-conscious charity. That takes five years of one-off shows here to a staggering $28 million.

With money still coming in from donations, the total inches toward the hoped-for $30 million. For those of you who missed the extraordinary circus acts, here’s a new video from Propagate of the daredevil skills of the artists.

C’EST MAGNIFIQUE!

In the new coveted Forbes Travel Guide annual Star Ratings, Guy Savoy’s ultra-fine-dining Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace earned Five Stars, while the resort itself received four stars.

The Cromwell opposite on the Strip earned a prestigious Recommended award. It’s a five-year repeat for celebrity chef Guy and his world-renowned flagship in the French capital of Paris, as it was recently named by La Liste as Best Restaurant in the World.

GOLDMINE FEUDS

Fans of Discovery Channel’s hit reality-TV series “Gold Rush” know that its feuding heroes Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Todd Hoffman are readying the show’s two-hour season finale Friday. Here’s a teaser posted on YouTube:

The trio are here this week for the triennial ConExpo construction industry trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center checking out new equipment for next season’s run for the gold on the popular cable-TV program.

10TH ANNIVERSARY WEDDINGS

It was almost a decade ago that Las Vegas couples celebrated one of the most popular wedding dates ever: 7/7/7. For the next two weeks, Vegas Weddings is holding a photo contest for those couples who married back then, and the winner receives a vow renewal ceremony. Vegas Weddings will re-create their special day on 7/7/17 or 7/17/17.

The date is popular for its sequential numbers and the lucky 777. Submit entries showing one of you holding the 7/7/7 wedding certificate before March 21 to be eligible. Online credit score and financial resource website Wallet Hub just named Las Vegas No. 1 on its 2017 list of the best places to get married among 149 competitors.

AXE THROWING

One can throw axes overhead or underhand and as many as two at a time. That’s the word from hypnotist Anthony Cools when he gave me instruction in axe throwing. The sport arrives here tonight with the opening of 23 lanes with pine logs as targets. Jennifer Romas leads her “Sexxy” cast competing against casts of “Baz — Star Crossed Love” and “X Rocks.”

Tattoo artist Dirk Vermin will hurl axes, too. Axe Monkeys on East Post Road is one of the first and largest indoor axe-throwing ranges to open in America. DJ Lydia Ansel will provide music. Closed-toe shoes and a signed waiver absolving Anthony and his business partners from any claims are required at Axe Monkeys.

FOOD PREP

In preparation for the 43rd Annual UNLVino Grand Tasting on April 1 at Paris Las Vegas, culinary students have been busy prepping the menu and hosted a recipe tasting of their creations this afternoon at Boyd Hall.

If all passes muster, the students will be serving such comfort foods as chicken and waffles, bacon-wrapped peppers and macaroni and cheese with bacon and spicy sausage. There also will be a gluten-free mushroom ravioli, jerk chicken skewers and plantain and bananas foster crepes.

NEW SHOWS

Changes are afoot at The Tropicana in a new partnership with Red Mercury Entertainment. The Las Vegas company, which produces shows at The Stratosphere and Westgate, plans to bring shows and events to Tropicana Theater and Havana Room. Red Mercury will manage theater and box office operations, and The Tropicana will continue to manage entertainment operations.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine brings his “Robert Irvine Live,” a high-energy, multimedia and multisensory theatrical experience, to The Tropicana on April 6, and Kool & The Gang is set to perform April 15.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

“America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal, 13, attended her first Cirque du Soleil show, “The Beatles Love” at The Mirage, with her family. Grace took photographs with her favorite cast members and thanked the wardrobe team for their work creating her costume for “One Drop,” where she performed her original song “Light the Sky.”

LMFAO’s Redfoo, who also appeared in “One Drop” and performed at the after-party, attended “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace.

The Chairman’s Suite at Topgolf Las Vegas at MGM Grand continues to be a celebrity magnet: Ex-NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski enjoyed the new 7 Layer Dip and sushi while swinging clubs from the third floor. The new WCC Champions Gonzaga men’s basketball team enjoyed down time Sunday, and Findlay Prep’s Nigel Williams-Goss was among them. And ESPN’s “Sports Center” sportscaster Matt Barrie also enjoyed Top Golf.

