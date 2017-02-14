Red Carpet Report: ‘Modern Family’ creator developing L.V. pilot, ‘Billion Dollar Buyer,’ Cher

A new pilot being developed for Fox by “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan will focus on weekend adventures in Las Vegas for a group of underdogs who regularly take a Friday night flight from Los Angeles to McCarran and the returning flight back home Sunday night.

Both flights are used weekly in real life by escorts from California who work here over the weekend as pay-to-play professionals. Will Ferrell’s name is linked to the project, but Steve will be executive producer and direct the pilot with a single-camera shoot.

Advance blurbs about the show indicate that the underdogs try to find their place in the world and return home a winner in the casino of life. What’s next? The 5 p.m. flight from Salt Lake City to McCarran with Utah housewives shedding their inhibitions as weekend strippers?

Meantime on “Billion Dollar Buyer” on CNBC, Golden Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta has two back-to-back nights of shows with Las Vegas personalities. Tuesday night on Valentine’s Day, he looks at two small businesses to cater to his customers.

First up is All American Design run by a Las Vegas nightclub designer, then Evolving Kneads, a gluten-free bakery. On Wednesday, “BDB” looks at Blue Collar Millionaires with two Las Vegas friends who turned an old printer into a nine-figure cash machine.

New Grammy winner Tim McGraw is the narrator. Tilman oversees more than 500 properties and 50 restaurant, hotel and entertainment brands where he spends $2 billion a year buying new, innovative products for his empire.

BRITNEY-CELINE-J.LO SHOWDOWN

It was a Strip headliner showdown when Celine Dion, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez set off a frenzy of flashes from paparazzi at Grammy events in Hollywood over the weekend. J.Lo had fans praying for a wardrobe malfunction and hold-together miracle when she flashed cleavage and lotsa leg in a Ralph & Russo lilac halter-neck gown.

Nobody seemed worried about the dangerously low top, but if someone stepped on the long train, it would’ve unraveled the dress! Britney won the award for brightest, sheer, custom-beaded mini-dress by Uel Camilo with crystals placed over three private-part areas.

But it was Celine who stole the show presenting Song of the Year to Adele. Fashion writers raved about her Zuhair Murad emerald gown that also showed lotsa leg and daringly deep neckline.

Celine said in her speech that it was 18 years ago she was at the Grammys with late husband Rene Angelil when “My Heart Will Go On” won Song of the Year. She has confirmed that she’s working on a new English-language album at Studio at The Palms.

CHER’S NEAR FALL

As predicted in our review last week of Cher’s new resident show “Classic Cher” at Monte Carlo’s new Park Theater, the award-winning singer and actress has dumped the Q+A with the audience since opening night.

Arriving onstage Saturday night from the overhead hanging birdcage, her heels got caught in her dress when she stepped onstage, and she almost toppled over but managed to catch herself before hitting the deck.

Cher launched into “Woman’s World” without missing a beat or talking about the slip. The Q+A also was absent from Friday’s performance that also included a few slips and sound issues.

NEW BURLESQUE PINUP ARRIVAL

A warm welcome to one of our city’s newest residents, bombshell burlesque beauty Bettina May, who has been featured on “The Real Housewives of New York” and CBS’ “The Couch.” Her innovative classic-dance stylings have won her Favorite Dancer and Most Energetic Dancer awards in the world of burlesque.

The Canadian pinup model was awarded a green card based on her “outstanding ability in her field.” The Rita Hayworth lookalike has performed for Brooke Shields and Bob Saget and was in Lemmy Kilmister’s music video “Shake Your Blood.”

She has performed at festivals in Dallas, New Orleans, Canada and Europe. Bettina was a stage sensation when “Absinthe” star Melody Sweets selected her for her show “Sweet Spots” at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center last week.

LADY GAGA TICKET DEMAND

Tickets for Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” stop at our T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 11 were snapped up so quickly that she promptly added a second show today set for Dec. 16, the final date of her five-month tour in 14 countries.

Tickets for the Dec. 16 date go on sale next Monday. The Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show and Grammy performer with Metallica also has added second performances in London and Paris.

LAS VEGAS WALK OF STARS

Singer, entertainer and actor Peter Vallee named himself “Big Elvis” in 1996 when he hit the scales at 350 pounds. Since 2012, the oversized tribute artist has performed to standing-room-only audiences at the piano bar at Harrah’s with 12 shows weekly over four days.

Now he’s finally being recognized with the 81st star dedication on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars on Feb. 27. The star will be placed in the Strip sidewalk at Harrah’s at a later date.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.