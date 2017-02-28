Red Carpet Report: Nick Jonas, Tony Romo, Prince Royce, UFC 209, USA Sevens Rugby, Alexander Wang

As Mr. Robin Leach makes his way back home to Fabulous Las Vegas after five days in Cabo San Lucas with Sammy Hagar and Toby Keith — oh, the lifestyles of the rich and famous! — I, as his editor in my day job, am filling in for him today, so don’t expect this Red Carpet Report to be anywhere near as Wicked Whisper-y + Racy Rumor-y or, well, British as his RCR columns.

MUSIC

Prince Royce, with guest Luis Coronel, is bringing his “Five Tour,” to celebrate hits from his five first albums and his latest release, “Five,” to The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel on July 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

The Goo Goo Dolls and “American Idol” Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips take over Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 15. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at DLVEC.com and Ticketmaster.

Bryan Ferry is headlining The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Aug. 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at CosmopolitanLasVegas.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Australian DJ Brooke Evers is spinning her favorite party anthems as part of the “Spring Break Strip Down” parties. Evers spins a DJ set at Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club on March 10.

EAT + DRINK

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, HEXX Kitchen + Bar and HEXX Chocolate + Confexxions at Paris Las Vegas is featuring Irish spirit with a themed menu and boozy green milkshake served March 17.

Created by executive chef Matthew Piekarski, HEXX Kitchen + Bar will offer corned beef and cabbage rolls with grainy mustard sauce, mashed potatoes and carrot chips for $19.95.

HEXX Chocolate + Confexxions will serve a minty, alcohol-infused milkshake, The Grasshopper Elixxr, featuring artisanal mint chocolate chip High Road Ice Cream, Creme de Menthe and creme de cocoa. The shake will be available in the cafe for $14.95.

Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin is hosting a dinner featuring BoBo Chicken from New York’s Bella Poultry Family Farm. Antibiotic and hormone free, BoBo chickens are all-natural heritage chickens distributed only in traditional Buddhist style. Executive chef Robert Camacho uses the BoBo Chicken whole roasted, fried and confit. The dinner is 6:30 p.m. March 14, and tickets are $59, with wine pairing for $25 more. Details: AndironSteak.com.

SPORTS

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas is hosting a UFC 209 viewing party Saturday. The headliner fighters are Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley vs. Stephen “Wonder Boy” Thompson. Woodley is defending his welterweight title against five-time world champion Thompson at T-Mobile Arena. Admission: $25. Reservations: reservations@beerpark.com.

The Team USA Pep Rally at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday kicks off The USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament as fans officially welcome the U.S. men’s and women’s teams here at BLVD Plaza outside Monte Carlo. Post-pep rally, players and coaches Mike Friday and Richard Walker will take part in a media scrum.

The 2017 Monster Jam World Finals XVIII is March 23-25 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Fans can get up close with Monster Jam trucks and drivers as they are granted more access than any other live event. Tickets are available at UNLVTickets.com, Sam Boyd Stadium and Thomas & Mack Center box offices and UNLV Tickets outlets at La Bonita Supermarkets.

EVENTS

In celebration of World Wildlife Day, Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage invites guests to participate in educational activities to demonstrate the importance of protecting the world’s wild animals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. “Listen to the Young Voices” is this year’s theme.

Activities will focus on wildlife conservation efforts. Participants will experience the positive impact that aquariums and zoological facilities are having in efforts to mitigate threats. Information stations will show visitors why animals are threatened or endangered and what they can do to help.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and Marvel are teaming up with Marvel mastermind Stan Lee to launch the newest addition to the attraction. The Incredible Hulk now has some in-house competition because at 12 feet tall and 9 feet wide, The Hulkbuster will smash its way into the Madame Tussauds front atrium. The unveiling is 11 a.m. Tuesday.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Nick Jonas, in the first photo, partied at XS with friends at Steve Wynn’s Encore on Saturday night and enjoyed the sounds of resident DJ Dillion Francis. Also at XS: fashion designer Alexander Wang, in the second photo, who chatted with Jonas about the upcoming Paris Fashion Week.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was spotted partying with a dozen friends Friday night at Surrender at Encore. The party enjoyed Grey Goose cocktails, while a low-key Romo, wearing a ball cap, sipped on Bud Light.

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) dined with six friends at Herringbone at Aria on Friday night, then partied at nearby Jewel Nightclub.

At Topgolf at MGM Grand on Saturday in separate parties, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and NFL player Teemu Selanne, named one of The 100 Greatest NHL Players in history.

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Tape Face is kicking off Nevada Reading Week with three appearances. He appeared at two Somerset Academy campuses today (Losee and Lone Mountain) and will be at The Animal Foundation on Wednesday. Tape Face launched his limited engagement at The Flamingo last Wednesday.

And NeNe Leakes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” dined with eight friends at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan.

Check out our post on “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas.” Brandon Foster? I mean … OMG. Mr. Leach returns Tuesday (thank goodness) for our regularly scheduled RCR programming.