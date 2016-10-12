Red Carpet Report: Penn to film The Slammer’s razing; ZZ Top’s stop; Shia LaBeouf wedding?

Rio headliner magician Penn Jillette learned that his former home, The Slammer, would be bulldozed by the new owners after he sold it, so he turned it into a movie project. He has even gone blond for his starring role in “The Grounds.” My pal Michael Boychuck of Color salon at Caesars Palace created Penn’s blond look for the film.

Check out the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos of the unusual home posted March 29, 2015. Contrary to popular belief that The Slammer was designed to look like a federal prison, it was actually styled after the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to give Penn, his wife, Emily Jillette, and their two children the ultimate in relaxation and privacy.

Penn reached out to crowdfunding supporters for the knock-down $250,000 filming budget, quickly wrote a script, and cameras began rolling Monday. The closing scene will be the actual destruction of The Slammer, which a realty development company purchased for its nearby sizable land for a new building project of community homes.

SHIA’S ELVIS WEDDING

A Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor doing the rounds this morning is that actor Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth, who have been dating since 2012, tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating at the ceremony.

The couple, who met on the set of “Nymphomaniac, Volume II,” reportedly used a live stream to air the weekend ceremony to friends who couldn’t fly here for the nuptials.

JINGLE BALL … ON TV

Las Vegas is not on the 12-city Jingle Ball tour this holiday season, but Las Vegas regulars certainly are, and you’ll be able to see them online and on television. Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers and The Backstreet Boys join with Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Meghan Trainor and One Direction’s Niall Horan for the Nov. 29 kickoff in Dallas.

The tour wraps in Miami on Dec. 18 after stops in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis. Nearest stops to us: San Jose and L.A. Presale tickets to Capital One cardholders starts Thursday. The Dec. 9 show from Madison Square Garden will be taped for The CW to air as a 90-minute special Dec. 15 and online.

LONG BEARDS

While ZZ Top was here for a Friday night concert at Pearl at The Palms, Billy Gibbons took time out to visit a new Mexican-focused, dual-kitchen restaurant in Henderson. Billy and his wife, Gilligan, dined on Santa Maria-styled barbecue chicken, tri-tip, sausage, house-made guacamole and coleslaw at Carlito’s Burritos and Live-Fire-Q.

The Hall of Fame rock and roll star took photos with customers and had a beard-measuring contest with one customer. The waiters presented him with several containers of house-blend rub to take on tour.

ELECTION CRAZY

It’s one the most unusual promotions I’ve ever heard, but in the world of gentlemen’s clubs, it doesn’t surprise me. The stunning strippers at Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club have created a package for Donald Trump if he loses the Nov. 8 election. He will become a winner in their eyes with free lap dances for life.

While viewers watch election returns, the erotic entertainers have a better contest with voting as to which girl will win in a Hillary Clinton, Melania Trump, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump lookalike contest.

Meantime, you’re going to see me on Fox News on Neil Cavuto and Bill O’Reilly’s shows Oct. 19 before the final and third debate between Hillary and The Donald moderated by Chris Wallace at UNLV.

ENGAGEMENT CONFIRMED

Zowie Bowie singer Chris Phillips and fiancee Jennifer Turco of Wynn Las Vegas confirmed Monday their engagement that I first reported a week ago. Here’s a photo of the sparkler on the fourth finger of Jennifer’s left hand. The couple doesn’t believe in long engagements, so they’ve set Oct. 24 as their wedding date.

VOTING ENDS WEDNESDAY

Remember that voting ends in our 35th Annual Best of Las Vegas Awards at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in L.V.