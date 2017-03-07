Red Carpet Report: Steve Wynn sells Bel-Air manse for $16.6M, St. Baldrick’s, Polar Plunge, MMA Awards

Hotel mogul Steve Wynn wasn’t a Bel-Air, California, resident for long. He bought an 11,000-square-foot, five-bedroom and eight-bathroom mansion three years ago for $16.25 million, and reports over the weekend show that he just sold it for $16.55 million.

The Southern California property, which overlooked Bel Air Country Club, featured a putting green, swimming pool, waterfall and spa outdoors and sauna and steam room upstairs in the gym.

HEAD-SHAVING MARATHON

More than $400,000 was raised in the 11 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday shave-athon for St. Baldrick’s at McMullan’s Irish Pub opposite The Orleans. It was the 11th consecutive year of raising funds to research and conquer childhood cancer. I joined in the 16 hours of fun as MC, with “Sexxy” star and producer Jennifer Romas taking donations in a top hat.

Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky & Hutch”), radio DJ Cat Thomas, NBC Channel 3’s Gerard Ramalho and my good friend and colleague RJ columnist John Katsilometes took part in fundraising. On Saturday, John will have his head shorn by “Absinthe’s” Green Fairy Melody Sweets at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York.

Over at Ri Ra Irish Pub on Saturday at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay, a record was broken with 22 shavees raising more than $8,000 for St. Baldrick’s. Women had their heads shaved bald, and men let their beards vanish under electric clippers. KLUC DJ Chet Buchanan served as host, with cast members from Aussie Heat serving as celebrity shavers.

IT’S A GIRL!

A daughter is on the way for Cirque du Soleil’s Nicky and Laetitia Dewhurst, who created and directed Friday’s “One Night for One Drop” production at “Zumanity” Theater at New York-New York. “Somehow in the midst of all the show pre-production and planning, we managed to accomplish the pending arrival of the newest member of our circus family,” they told me.

“It was totally unexpected, but we are over the moon,” as is Nick’s father, Brian Dewhurst (“Mystere” at T.I.), and sister Sally Dewhurst, who planned the after-party with Redfoo and The Backstreet Boys.

POLAR PLUNGE

Hundreds of warm-hearted souls turned out to support Special Olympics Nevada on Saturday for the 2017 Polar Plunge at Sunset Station. The 110-plus plungers raised more than $35,000 for the 3,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities to have free year-round sports training.

More than 1,000 pounds of ice was used to chill the pool water in advance of the diving to the music of the UNLV Marching Band in Henderson at the annual fundraiser.

REUNION CANCELLATIONS

Bad news from across the pond this morning from our former Caesars Palace headliner singer Matt Goss. His plans for a reunion after 24 years with his brother, Luke Goss, for Bros to play a full British tour this summer have hit a roadblock.

August dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham and Birmingham are scrapped due to logistics beyond their control. London O2 Arena and Manchester Arena shows will go on as planned Aug. 19-20 and 22. The brothers’ last gig together was in 1989 when they played for 77,000 at Wembley Stadium.

THIRD-YEAR EXTENSION

Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn wrapped another sold-out run of their residency “Together in Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday. Since opening in June 2015, the trio has performed 45 shows, the longest-running country residency at The Colosseum.

Reba is spending the spring shooting an ABC pilot for Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives”) before returning June 21 to kick off their residency’s third year. Remaining dates this year: June 21, 24-25 and 28, July 1-2 , Nov. 29 and Dec. 1-2, 5 and 8-9.

NEW SUPERSTAR CHEF

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten (Jean-George’s Steakhouse at Aria) has signed on to the roster of A-list chefs, mixologists and sommeliers for next month’s Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit.

He joins Alain Ducasse, Charlie Palmer, Julian Serrano, Michael Mina, Shawn McClain, Roy Ellamar and Akira Back for MGM Resorts International’s first “Picnic in the Park” on April 29 at The Park between Monte Carlo and New York-New York.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Brian Stann and Nicole Dabeau hosted the 9th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards at The Venetian on Thursday, and they were joined by Cody Garbrandt, Urijah Faber, Tito Ortiz, Miesha Tate, Shawne Merriman, Amber Nichole Miller, Barbie Blank, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, T.J. Lavin, Barry Slone, Kyle Schmid, Ryan Guzman and Casper Van Dien.

Our thanks to videographer Richard Corey for his YouTube coverage. Also in attendance: Ricardo Laguna, Comedy Daredevil, Tape Face, Chadwick Johnson, Ryan Patrick, Murray Sawchuck, Jarrett & Raja and “Baz: Star Crossed Love,” “Rock Fantasy,” “Sexxy,” “Fantasy” and Purple Reign cast members.

