Red Carpet Report: The Backstreet Boys, second NASCAR race, ‘Caveman,’ Get a Haircut, Cory Harwell

Our new entertainment heroes The Backstreet Boys will make their debut appearance at Country Music’s Party of the Year, the Academy of Country Music Awards, performing with Florida Georgia Line at T-Mobile Arena — déjà vu for attendees of Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile last September.

The first round of performers for the 52nd ACM Awards on April 2 includes nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, FGL, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris. The ACM Awards air from T-Mobile on April 2 (live 8 to 11 p.m. ET and tape delayed PT) on CBS. The ACMs are produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Luke and Dierks return for the second consecutive year to co-host the awards, which honors and showcases the biggest names and emerging talent in country. Additional acts and presenters will be announced soon. The official red carpet preshow will live stream exclusively on Twitter on April 2 starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

10-YEAR RUN

“Defending the Caveman” hits a milestone in June as Las Vegas’ longest-running Broadway show. Now celebrating 10 years in The Entertainment Capital of the World, the amorous show about the sexes hosted South African actor Tim Plewman last week at The D Las Vegas for his hysterical rendition of “Defending the Cavemen.”

The show will continue the celebration throughout 2017 by hosting international performances of the show. Future dates to be announced include Mexican, German and Cuban versions. The Broadway hit has toured the U.S. and more than 40 countries with productions in 30 languages.

Said Tim: “No matter what country you call home, the universal content of relationships transcends throughout.” My pal Kevin Burke, star of the Las Vegas production, added: “Having Tim present his version, followed by mine, is the perfect prescription to kick off the 10-year celebration. We all know an evening of laughter is medicine for the soul.”

SHORT BACK + SIDES

Get a Haircut, the classic men’s barbershop from California that combines classic haircuts with classic rock and roll, celebrated its grand opening Monday with a rock and roll-themed ribbon cutting headlined by Carlos Cavazo, guitarist of Ratt and Quiet Riot, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Get a Haircut is one of eight new storefronts at The Promenade at Juhl, a 20,000-square-foot ground-level retail component at the 344-residence building that spans a city block Downtown. The Promenade at Juhl officially opened in November at 353 East Bonneville Ave.

Already open there: Greens & Proteins vegan and raw food bar; the Vietnamese kitchen Le Pho; the Classic Jewel cocktail lounge; and jewelry boutiques Jaeci, Galerie Miscre8 and A/V Downtown Decor. Coming soon: Corner Market, the first community convenience store.

SECOND NASCAR RACE?

As racecar drivers arrive here Thursday for the weekend of NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, two big rumors are rumbling: First, are the black-tie awards and Strip parade with its burnouts in December at Wynn Las Vegas moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, next year?

Secondly, will a second NASCAR race at LVMS in 2018 make up for the loss of the awards and parade? Expect a news conference Wednesday to clear the air of rumors with the hard facts — and not fake news, we hope!

RETURN TO TOWN

Former “Jersey Boys” star Erich Bergen, who now appears on CBS’ “Madame Secretary,” returns to Las Vegas to host the second-annual Heart of Education Awards at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on April 29.

Erich will shine the spotlight on superior Clark County School District educators who have gone above and beyond for their students. More than 800 nominations have been submitted. After the awards, Erich will perform with his band at The Smith Center on April 30 and May 1.

CONGRATULATIONS!

To Las Vegas restaurateur Cory Harwell on his April 2 wedding at Anthem to fiancee Lauren Karpiel, who works at The Four Seasons at Mandalay Bay. Cory, who runs the successful Downtown Carson Kitchen, was a business partner of the late “Iron Chef” winner Kerry Simon and ran Simon at Palms Place.

QUICK NOTES

Our hometown hero Clint Holmes has been added to the Broadway lineup of stars entertaining at tonight’s fifth-anniversary celebration show at The Smith Center.

Master magician Lance Burton will be inducted into the 14th Annual UNLV Fine Arts Hall of Fame tonight with actor-director Matthew Gray Gubler and legendary stuntman Willie Harris.

“Gold Rush” stars Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Todd Hoffman arrive today for The Mining Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center. Their season finale airs Friday on Discovery Channel.

Sands Cares, the charitable branch of Las Vegas Sands Corp., donated $10,000 to Communities in Schools of Nevada in a ceremony at The Love installation at The Waterfall Atrium at The Palazzo. The donation will help offset costs of college application fees and other post-secondary interests for CIS of Nevada seniors.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.