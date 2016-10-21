Red Carpet Report: The Rolling Stones look set for T-Mobile Arena on Saturday

There’s been no official announcement yet, but it looks as if Mick Jagger has a green light from his doctors to perform with his band The Rolling Stones at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Specialists ordered Mick sidelined from Wednesday’s show to rest his voice from a bout with laryngitis.

That performance was canceled, and as of yet there is no word on a rescheduled date. The Stones office in New York told me this morning that Saturday’s show is on, and my tickets have been assured. Meantime, bandmate guitarist Ronnie Wood attended Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson One” on Tuesday night at Mandalay Bay.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

The Love Boat is not yet parked on Lake Mead or Lake Las Vegas and probably never will be. But love is in the air and romance is very much alive and well. There’s never been a busier seven-day period for Cupid firing arrows at the heart or the stork delivering babies.

In the span of a week, we saw the weddings of entertainers Downtown hypnotist Kevin LePine to Emily Warren, who works in “Marriage Can Be Murder,” and Pussycat Tattoo owner Dirk Vermin of “Bad Ink” marrying makeup artist Erica Johnson, while “Sexxy” hula hoop acrobat Sabrina married John Stott, owner of The Fusion Riders’ Globe of Death.

John and Sabrina wanted a beach ceremony, so they found a deserted spot on Lake Mead and recruited a monk for the ceremony. Former “Sexxy” dancer Dar Brzezinski, who has returned to “Fantasy” at The Luxor, married Sean Burke at Lake Las Vegas. At her wedding, she sustained a hand injury when a door slammed into her wrist in heavy wind.

Dar still made it to the reception in time for the first dance with her father, then the second with her new husband. The couple who were introduced by mutual friends will honeymoon in Hawaii. Sean proposed to Dar on bended knee in the “Sexxy” dressing room after her show that she didn’t know he’d watched at The Westgate.

Finally, on Monday Zowie Bowie’s Chris Phillips ties the knot with Wynn model cocktail server Jackie Turco. We’ll be at the chapel and reception that follows for coverage here at RobinLeach.ReviewJournal.com on Tuesday.

NEW LIVE TV SERIES

Will the fabulous shows presented at our Smith Center for the Performing Arts win a larger audience nationally? Next month, a TV special filmed when Alan Cumming performed at Cabaret Jazz in July will air on PBS stations. It will serve as a pilot for the network to analyze ratings reaction for a possible series of live shows from The Smith Center.

DECORATED BRAS

In an earlier posting here for Tonight in L.V., I reported that singer and Axis at Planet Hollywood headliner Lionel Richie has joined employees decorating a bra for senior Caesars Entertainment executives and hotel presidents to wear in the seventh-annual Battle of the Bras fashion show. It’s part of company-wide fundraising by employees during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Now I can advise that a number of Caesars’ celebrity chefs, men and women, wore the garment, too. The show took place until 7:30 p.m. on the “Go for Gold” runway set up on the mezzanine of the company’s Planet Hollywood.

ELECTRIC VIOLINIST

Sexy Lydia Ansel, who performs at Sage in Aria and The Hard Rock Hotel’s Center Bar with her electric violin and DJ decks, was tapped to open for a private Meghan Trainor convention concert for a skin care company.

LEATHER COUTURE

Leather designer Jessica Galindo is in a giving mood at her Downtown Summerlin store. It’s a private opening event for friends and family Friday, and Jessica has a one-of-a-kind leather couture swag bag for the first 20 guests.

SOLO STARDOM

The incomparable Reva Rice, who stars nightly in the David Saxe production “Vegas! The Show” at his Saxe Theater in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, jumps to her own show “Song Bird” at Cabaret Jazz on Saturday. She’s recruited Broadway star Brent Barrett as a guest. He starred here as the Phantom in “Phantom – The Las Vegas Spectacular” at The Venetian.

CHILDREN’S CANCER FUNDRAISER

It’s a veritable who’s who of Las Vegas performers including Clint Holmes, Gordie Brown, Susan Anton and more Sunday for Jeff Leibow’s sixth-annual NF Hope Concert at The Palazzo. The stars of “Baz: Star Crossed Love” will perform, and there will be a final farewell reunion of Jeff’s “Jersey Boys” cast mates. The musical recently ended after eight years on the Strip.

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder of the nervous system that allows tumors to grow on any nerve in the body without warning. Jeff’s daughter Emma was diagnosed with the condition in 2010 when she was just 9 months old.

In January, doctors discovered a fast-growing tumor on her brain, and Jeff told me for a story in the current Luxury magazine that it fueled his drive to make the annual concert an even bigger success than the five previous years. Jeff has quit show business to run the Neurofibromatosis Network to help find a cure.

