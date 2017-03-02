Red Carpet Report: The Smith Center’s new Broadway Season, Hard Rock Rising, DJ Brooke Evers

The theatrical and cultural phenomenon known as “Hamilton” triggered an extraordinary reaction when season tickets for the new 2017-2018 Broadway Season at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts went on sale Tuesday night after the reveal of the eight productions from August through next May 2018.

The Smith Center President Myron Martin confirmed to me Tuesday night that “first-hour sales by renewal subscribers for all shows ran at double the pace of the same day a year ago. It’s all due to ‘Hamilton’ and the incredible lineup of shows.”

You’ll find the list of productions in our preview report posted Tuesday night and a rundown of them in our Q+A with Myron also posted Tuesday. I bought mine early this morning as I watched the warning: “Due to the demand for tickets, there will be a slight delay in your order being processed.”

Some patrons waited patiently in line for an hour Tuesday night to get their tickets from16 computer terminals printing confirmations. All 11,000 season tickets are expected to be sold this month before 5,000 individual tickets go on sale.

Reviewer Ben Brantley of The New York Times said of “Hamilton”: “I am loath to tell people to mortgage their houses and lease their children to acquire tickets to a hit Broadway show. But ‘Hamilton,’ directed by Thomas Kail and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, might just about be worth it.”

Incredibly, “Hamilton” tickets are priced no higher than $156 for VIP seats here compared to $2,000 tickets for balcony seats in New York if you can even get them. Scalpers will try to snap up non-season tickets, and Myron addresses how he combats that problem in our preview of the fifth-anniversary concert March 7 in this Sunday Life of The RJ.

At the season reveal, three Las Vegas Academy choir soloists, Deimoni Brewington, David Wade and Sanyika Garrett, won standing ovations for “Seasons of Love” from “Rent’s” 20th anniversary tour. Adrianna Hicks won raves for her song from “The Color Purple,” and Jacqueline Fontaine soared to the rafters singing “Love Never Dies” from “Love Never Dies.”

HARD ROCK WINNER

Our Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip is one of 125+ Hard Rock Live locations taking part in 2017 Battle of the Bands in May, with the winner performing at The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this year. Hard Rock International is calling on emerging musicians to take center stage for the chance to play during halftime at the stadium.

As part of this year’s Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands, artists and music acts at more than 125 Hard Rock Cafe, Hotel and Casino properties will drop a beat or sing their hearts out for the opportunity. From Thursday through March 30, Hard Rock, in partnership with Reverb Nation, will open online registration at HardRockRising.com.

Finalists receive $1,000, a Fender instruments prize pack and a 1,000 CD/DVD pack of the artist’s latest recording or video from Bison Disc. “Hard Rock Rising is a one-of-a-kind global competition that provides an opportunity for aspiring artists of all genres to showcase their talent and connect with new fans,” said Shailyne Berges, Hard Rock International marketing exec.

“Musicians in more than 70 countries entered Hard Rock Rising last year, and nearly 175,000 votes were cast by fans in the wildcard round. This year’s competition is sure to be just as fierce, and we’re looking forward to putting the winning artist on the fast track to success with a performance in front of thousands at Hard Rock Stadium.”

The top three acts and one wildcard in each market will perform as part of Hard Rock Rising taking place around the world, including Hard Rock Live! at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip, from May 18-25. A panel of music industry professionals will narrow the local cafe winners down to four regional finalists and one grand-prize winner.

SULTRY DJ

Brooke Evers is one sultry and scantily clad blonde bombshell, and the Australian DJ has caught the eye of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, with rumors rising that they’re dating. Brooke’s heading to Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club during ConExpo and NASCAR and will be raising the temperature with her performance March 10.

