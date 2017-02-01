Red Carpet Report: ‘The Voice,’ ‘Magic Mike Live,’ Ultimo, ‘Margaritaville’ musical, Sushi Samba

It’s a bumper-sized crop of showbiz scoops today mixed with Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors:

HARD ROCK’S ‘VOICE’

Is NBC’s “The Voice” being turned into a live stage production that’s tailored for Vanity at The Hard Rock Hotel? So Channing Tatum’s “Magic Mike Live” goes downstairs to Body English while the reality-TV singing competition stays upstairs?

ULTIMO PLANNING

Star chef Thomas Keller, whose Team USA won gold at Bocuse D’Or in Lyon, France, last Thursday, will host his winning chefs Mathew Peters and Harrison Turone at December’s Ultimo dinner at The Venetian.

The preliminary challenge to find the chefs who represent America at Bocuse D’Or in 2019 face off for Ment D’Or at The Venetian two days before leading into Ultimo that Thomas has just agreed to oversee as lead chef. Mathew and Harrison were the first Americans to ever win gold in the 30-year history of Bocuse D’Or against 25 countries.

BRITNEY EXTENDED?

A new contract to extend Britney Spears’ “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood through 2019 has been sent to her by Caesars Entertainment execs. I’m reliably told by both sides that they want a deal and hope it can be wrapped up with all the i’s dotted and t’s crossed before spring.

WATER SPLASH

I’m hearing first rumblings of a massive Israeli-backed spectacular “Splash Wow” going into Crown Theater at The Rio and am told that it will feature a massive water component bigger and bolder than if you imagine The Radio City Rockettes dancing on The Bellagio Fountains.

WICKED WHISPERS + RACY RUMORS

What starlet has moved into a Strip condo when she discovered that her boyfriend had moved a new girlfriend into his home where she also was living? The blonde beauty is having his tattooed name on her left wrist removed by laser. Although the romance ended five months ago, she’s incredibly still onstage with the former beau with his new gal pal watching!

‘MARGARITAVILLE’ MUSICAL

The Jimmy Buffet news today of his return with The Coral Reefer Band at MGM Grand for his “I Don’t Know” Tour stop April 1 overshadowed a better piece of gossip. Jimmy has always wanted to turn “Margaritaville” into a musical, and now it’s becoming reality. His “Escape to Margaritaville” will have its world premiere in La Jolla, California, in May.

Then it travels to New Orleans, Houston and Chicago before opening in New York. No initial stop in Las Vegas, but there are strong rumors that it will come here after its Great White Way run. The musical will feature the music and lifestyle of Jimmy from an original story and include classics and new songs.

The most famous of them all, “Margaritaville,” has been inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance. Another milestone this year is the 40th anniversary of the 1977 album “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” which featured “Margaritaville.”

MOST EXPENSIVE

Just six guests at this year’s Vegas Uncork’d dinner with celebrated French chef Guy Savoy will sit at the only Krug Champagne Chef’s Table in America at his Caesars Palace restaurant. The tab will be $6,000 a table or $1,000 each seat with a menu prepared by Guy from his top-ranked restaurant in Paris right in front of you.

If one group of six friends doesn’t buy it for the big bucks, the six individual seats sell for $1,000 apiece. I’m told that limitless Krug Champagne will be served. The bubbly is known as the Rolls-Royce of champagnes probably because Britain’s Queen Mother used to sneak bottles of it whenever she was in the hospital.

Ernest Hemingway, Sir Alec Guinness and Coco Chanel were fans, too. The dinner would be a bargain if Guy was persuaded to open 2000 Krug Clos d’Ambonnay, as it sells for $2,349 a bottle. For the rundown of 2017 VUBBA events and chefs, check out our story posted this morning.

MEGA JACKPOT

The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2017 with an estimated payout of $188 million was sold at Primm Valley Whiskey Pete’s Saloon at the Nevada-California state line. The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 17, 37, 53, 54 and 61, with Mega Ball 8.

The jackpot, with $112 million in cash, is the largest jackpot since the summer of 2016 when the payout was $536 million. Primm Valley and its three casinos have a long history as a first-stop gambling destination for millions of travelers heading to Las Vegas from California with about 40,000 cars per day on the daily drive-by 40 miles south of Las Vegas.

JAPANESE WHISKY

Sushi Samba at The Palazzo features one of the largest Japanese whisky lists in America and is the largest in Las Vegas with 26 whiskies. The list has been curated around The Founding Fathers of Japanese Whisky: Shinjiro Torii of Suntory Whiskies, Masataka Taketsuru of Nikka Whiskies and Kiichiro Iwai of Mars Whiskies.

The Peruvian and Japanese sushi sashimi hotspot will promote its incredible list with a seven-week campaign starting Feb. 16 incorporating the relatively new spirit in culinary, cocktails and pairings.

STICK A FORK IN IT

Ten restaurants in Las Vegas and Henderson are taking part in the Stick a Fork in It cancer campaign Feb. 4-12 in Southern Nevada by The American Cancer Society.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

R&B singer-songwriter Keith Sweat, who ends his debut residency at The Flamingo this weekend, dined at N9NE Steakhouse at The Palms, where he signed the shakedown door in executive chef Barry Dakake’s kitchen. Flavor Flav, Keith Washington and Teddy Riley recently attended Keith’s show. Keith returns later this year after a European and Asian tour.

And evangelists Joel and Victoria Osteen attended Terry Fator’s headliner show at The Mirage before their “Night of Hope” event at T-Mobile Arena.

