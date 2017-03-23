Red Carpet Report: Tim McGraw + Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Naomi Watts, VUBBA, Open Table

A new round of performers was revealed this morning for the 52nd ACM Awards on CBS from our T-Mobile Arena on April 2. They include Tim McGraw + Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Tim and Faith will perform a duet of their new single “Speak to a Girl” for the song’s television world premiere. The three-hour ACM Awards, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley for the second consecutive year, will air live on the East Coast starting at 5 p.m. PT and air tape delayed here at 8 p.m.

The red carpet for the stars’ arrivals begins at 2 p.m., and we’ll have news and photo coverage. We’ll give you details of our coverage, from Twitter to a wrap-up, as the annual The Week Vegas Goes Country nears.

CELINE’S FAMILY PHOTO

I reported Monday that beloved Caesars Palace headliner and superstar singer Celine Dion took her mother, Therese, out on the town to celebrate her 91st birthday along with her 10 brothers and sisters.

Now Celine has posted on her Instagram a photograph of the family before they went out to see Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay. It’s certainly a rare pic of Celine’s family of sons Rene-Charles and the twins, Nelson and Eddy, plus her extended family of aunts, uncles, siblings and Mama Dion.

DECADE OF ACHIEVEMENT

Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts will receive the CinemaCon Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film Award at The National Association of Theatre Owners’ CinemaCon convention from March 27-30 at Caesars. Born in England, Naomi moved to Australia at 14. Her credits include “21 Grams,” “The Impossible,” “Mulholland Drive” and “King Kong.”

She will be seen this summer in “The Book of Henry,” to be released June 16. She also will be seen this year in “3 Generations,” “Chuck,” “Twin Peaks” and Netflix’s “Gypsy.” Naomi recently wrapped shooting “The Glass Castle” for release next year.

WORLD CULINARY TOUR

Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner and I have selected our journey of food around the world for the special Vegas Uncork’d luncheon at Bacchanal Buffet on April 28. Bon Appetit Senior Editor Meryl Rothstein will welcome guests and introduce us and our chef.

We’ll start in Singapore with street food and local beers; move on to Japan for those Nobu-style taste treats and sake; fly to Italy for its pizzas, pastas and white wine; take a train to France for its five-star food and red wines; and stop in Mexico for tacos and margaritas before ending at Bacchanal for dessert.

As each course is served, Gary and I will each tell fascinating stories of our global experiences with food. We’ve got a couple of incredible surprises up our sleeves, so this is one must-attend Vegas Uncork’d luncheon.

RESTAURANT RESULTS

The Top 10 Diners Choice winners in Open Table’s search for the best overall restaurants in Las Vegas has produced surprises, as celebrity chef restaurants were largely overlooked. Each month Open Table analyzes more than 400,000 new reviews to compile results. Mandarin Oriental did score twice with Twist by Pierre Gagnaire and its 23rd-floor Mandarin Bar.

Longtime favorite Michael’s at South Point was ranked along with Steve Wynn’s favorite Italian restaurant Sinatra at his Encore. Il Mulino and Joe’s Stone Crab at The Forum Shops at Caesars also scored. Off the Strip, Arawan Thai Bistro, chef Wes Kendrick’s Table 34 and Ferraro’s Italian made the Top 10 with The M Resort’s Jayde Fuzion.

Steve Wynn’s chef Mark LoRusso and his Wynn and Encore team have flown to New York to prepare for the Costa di Mare dinner at The James Beard House.

WORLD WATER DAY

A special tip as today is World Water Day, something we still take for granted here, yet is disappearing at an alarming rate. Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson isn’t due to open until April 1, but in honor of this day, patrons can buy online admission tickets for $19.99 that will be valid for any day of the season. Use the promo code WATER at its website.

WORLD GOLF RECORD

City Athletic Club members missed five hours of workouts Tuesday when Dwayne Johnson moved in film cameras to capture scenes for his HBO series “Ballers.” Dwayne is on the verge of capturing the world record for the longest golf drive. That was set in 1974 at 515 yards, but now here while shooting, he measured 490 yards. “I’m getting close,” he told cast and crew.

