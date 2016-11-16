Red Carpet Report: Topgolf trick shot, W Las Vegas opens Dec. 1, Hakkasan Group in Honolulu, SpeedVegas Happy Hour

It’s one of the most unusual golf shots ever filmed here, a 500-foot swing from a rooftop to a hole at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Brothers George and Wesley Bryan walked to the top of The Signature’s Tower 2 and swung a club at the golf ball on the roof. A 5-foot-tall platform was built for hitting the shot. Here’s a video shot by 10 cameras to prove it.

Some events light a torch, some sports have jets buzz stadiums, but here’s how Topgolf opened its tour championship: with an epic trick shot. The ball went out 160 yards horizontally and dropped over 5,600 feet vertically. The estimated speed was more than 70 mph using a Callaway steelhead XR A wedge.

Said the brothers: “When we first got up to the roof, we couldn’t believe that this was actually going to happen. We were like, ‘Wow! We’re really, really high up!’ The view was pretty epic.

This is definitely our best one yet, no question. We’ve hit one off the top of South Carolina’s stadium, but The Signature at MGM Grand is a whole lot higher and out of midair.

“Topgolf Las Vegas is absolutely ridiculous. There’s so much to do beyond golf. We literally spent all day there hanging out after the shoot. With the golf, pools and giant televisions with football everywhere, it was easy to keep up the fun. Plus, Topgolf’s menu in Las Vegas is pretty bomb!”

“The Signature at MGM Grand was legit. The views were absolutely incredible, the beds were super comfy, and the room definitely added to the Las Vegas experience. There was something to do everywhere we went, and it definitely doesn’t hurt to have the world’s biggest Topgolf right next door.”

OFFICIAL OPENING

Executives of the new W Hotel that’s taking over part of SLS Las Vegas will premiere the official transformation Dec. 1 with the lighting of the new W marquee. The lights will be turned on at the world’s largest W marquee to mark the opening of The W Las Vegas.

HAKKASAN & HAWAII

Hakkasan Group, the global hospitality company that pioneered nightclubs and Chinese fine dining, will debut its first American location of Yauatcha, a dim sum teahouse, on Feb. 1 in Honolulu. It will be located on the Grand Lanai level of the newly redeveloped multi-restaurant, bar and food International Market Place, which celebrity chef Michael Mina is masterminding.

The indoor-outdoor restaurant, a modern interpretation of a traditional Hong Kong teahouse, has 276 seats there, a storied location that is part of the land bequeathed by Hawaii’s Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV that continues to fund Queen’s Hospital. Yauatcha Soho launched in London in 2004 and earned a Michelin star in its first year with its innovative dim sum.

NO DRINKS AT THIS HAPPY HOUR

It’s the only Happy Hour where adrenaline-laced excitement is guaranteed and drinking is prohibited. It’s Happy Hour that offers excitement for 60 minutes. Thrill-seekers get to enjoy the SpeedVegas Happy Hour of Power as our valley’s new award-winning attraction all to themselves for one hour with unlimited laps around the Formula One-inspired track.

For $12,000 apiece, guests choose among cars from the world-renowned collection of top muscle cars and exotic supercars, including models by Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche and Shelby. If the guest wants to share, this Happy Hour can accommodate as many as 12 guests. Only one session is reserved per day from 8:30 to 10 a.m. To book: SpeedVegas.com.

MATCHMAKER TELEVISION

Hometown author, dating coach and A&E’s “Confessions of a Matchmaker” star Patti Novak returns to television Nov. 26 when she is featured on Oprah Winfrey’s “Where Are They Now?” Patti is currently working with one of the top-rated shows on TLC. Over the past two decades, she has made hundreds of happy matches, marriages and engagements.

Before moving here four years ago to open Vegas Valley Introductions, her successful service in New York was featured on 13 episodes of “Matchmaker.” “I am also thrilled to be working with TLC on one of their top-rated shows and hope to share more information about this exciting project soon,” Patti said in a news release.

Patti hopes to leave the legacy of her matchmaking business to her daughter, Jessica, who decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and has been working with clients to help them find love for the past nine years. “With over half of the population of Las Vegas being single, Vegas Valley Introductions has been very busy over the past four years helping clients,” Patti said.

MEMORY & MENTALISM

The Olympic Games of mentally gifted math experts produced amazing results for the 160 competitors from 25-plus countries at Memoraid Downtown. Hometown genius Scott Flansburg owns the Guinness World Record for World’s Fastest Human Calculator correctly adding a randomly selected two-digit number to itself 36 times in 15 seconds.

Yusnier Viera, the Human Calendar, holds the world record for correctly naming the days of the weeks for 111 dates in one minute. Similarly, the 13th-annual mentalism convention MINDvention at Palace Station ends tonight with hometown magician Jeff McBride producing three days of instruction of mentalism with Eugene Burger, Ross Johnson and Larry Hass.

