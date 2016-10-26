Red Carpet Report: Ultimo update, Jeff Civillico, Elisha Cuthbert, Liam Payne

It’s a global extravaganza as eight areas of the world will now be represented by chefs at The Venetian’s Ultimo “Le Grand Voyage” Weekend of Excellence from Dec. 9-11. For the black-tie Grand Banquet, which starts with unlimited caviar, U.S. chef Thomas Keller will lead the group.

The group is now Curtis Stone and Shaun Hergatt of Australia; Ming Tsai representing Asia; Jerome Bocuse for France; Paul Bartolotta for Italy; Vikram Vij for India; Pierre Thiam for Africa; Emma Bengtsson for Sweden; and Mourad Lahlou for Morocco. As they serve each course, images will be projected throughout The Venetian’s Grand Colonnade so that 140 guests will feel as if they are wining and dining in that country.

This fourth-annual fundraiser with five winemakers also will include a Rolls-Royce driving experience, 90-minute hot-air balloon ride and Dom Perignon picnic at Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area. Additionally, a Louis Vuitton event will be held at Grand Canal Shops of The Venetian.

CONGRATULATIONS

The Cool Comedy-Hot Cuisine fundraiser at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade with Bill Bellamy, Bob Saget, “Absinthe’s” The Gazillionaire, Neon Trees and the amazing balancing of The Duo Vector, also of “Absinthe,” raised more than $600,000 for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

One highlight was The Gazillionaire baiting three rival bidders in the live auction he hosted to twist the culinary arm of “Top Chef” cheftestant Rick Moonen of RM Seafood at Mandalay Bay to sell three at-home dinners at Moonen Ranch for a total of $60,000.

QUICK RECOVERY

Best wishes to our The Flamingo comedy juggler star Jeff Civillico, who undergoes knee surgery Monday. Jeff estimates that he’ll be unable to perform for three months but has set a Feb. 6 return date. He has torn cartilage and a meniscus tear from his amazing balancing-on-one-wheel bicycles. Jeff wants fans to know that it didn’t come about from an accident:

“Chalk it up to years of not sufficiently warming up beforehand or cooling down afterward. One too many high kicks, I guess!” He’ll be on crutches for a few weeks, then move onto a brace before he’s back to shows five nights a week. Jeff says that he will host his Headliners Bash on Nov. 18 at Penn & Teller theater at The Rio on crutches.

CHEERS!

A sold-out crowd of more than 4,000 craft beer fanatics celebrated the largest-ever Motley Brews’ Downtown Beer Festival with more than 200 favorite pours from over 60 local, national and international breweries in the backyard of Clark County Amphitheater.

To mark the fifth anniversary, Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed “Get Motley Day” in honor of the successful fall craft beer event. Josh Royse’s band Naked Elephant, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Green and the electric blues of The Routine provided music entertainment.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Actress Elisha Cuthbert, named by GQ as one of “The 100 Hottest Women of the 21st Century,” partied with her sister, Lee-Ann Cuthbert, and two friends at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore. Elisha (“24,” “Happy Endings”) celebrated Lee-Ann’s birthday with the foursome joining DJ Skrillex in his booth. A night earlier, the ladies dined at Costa Di Marie at adjoining Wynn Las Vegas and hit the private club within a club, The Living Room at Intrigue.

Also partying at Intrigue was One Direction star Liam Payne, who had partygoers roaring when he joined DJ Zedd onstage 20 minutes into his set. Liam grabbed the mic to hype up the crowd who thronged him during his surprise visit. It caused such a commotion that Skrillex ended his headline set at XS and joined the boys at Intrigue.

JUMP TO THE LEFT

Get ready to step to the right and throw your rice as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Halloween approach. Transylvanian transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter presides over a castle of wild, misfit “Time Warp” characters in the cult-classic musical playing at cinemas in the Valley and in live theater venues.

I played the role of narrator for two weeks in a Broadway production of the wacky show and on the first night in drag for the closing tottered off my high heels and fell right into the orchestra pit. Not a pretty picture. Damn it, Janet, let’s go …

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

October is Making a Difference Month, and Tuesday was National Make a Difference Day. Local food establishments have special promotions to donate dollars from champagne, beer and whiskey sales to give back to the local Miracle Flights.

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will donate $1 to each beer flight right through Halloween, and Fizz at Caesars Palace will donate $1 for each champagne and chocolate flight until the end of October. Miracle Flights flies children free of charge to receive medical care.