Red Carpet Report: Vegas Uncork’d chefs, Gordon Ramsay, UNLVino, Jeff Timmons

The 11th year of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years yet, and tickets for the festival are expected to go on sale Jan. 31.

I have learned today that world-class chefs including Alain Ducasse, Charlie Palmer, Akira Back, Frankie Pellegrino Jr., Nobu Matsuhisa, pictured here, and “Cake Boss” hero Buddy Valastro have already signed up to attend for the dinners and signature Grand Tasting.

I will take part in hosting an extraordinary “world travelers” dining event with Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner. The two of us will select our favorite meals from all the different parts of the world we’ve visited. Bon appetit!

TV NEWS

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly might star in a new scripted TV show to be shot in Las Vegas for Fox.

A controversial episode of “Urban Myths” that featured white British actor Joseph Fiennes as legendary pop star Michael Jackson has been yanked by Sky Arts. The video trailer last week for “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon” infuriated Michael’s daughter, Paris, and nephew, Taj, saying it showed “blatant disrespect” and was “a shameful portrayal.”

They said: “No words could express how incredibly offended we are by it. It makes me want to vomit.” I am angered to see how obviously intentional it was to be this insulting. The episode due to air Thursday was pulled by Sky Arts, who said in a statement: “We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

This year’s Mint 400 off-road race is set from March 1-5 with 350 teams competing on a 120-mile loop course from Las Vegas to the California-Nevada state line in Primm. The company that owns Motley Brews will handle the five special eating-and-seating areas for the anticipated 60,000+ spectators.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for a nine-show run of Steely Dan at The Venetian from April 12-29. Don Fagan and Walty Becker will be joined by three backup vocalists, four-piece horn section and acclaimed musicians Jon Herrington on guitar, Keith Carlock on drums, Freddie Washington on bass and Jim beard on keyboard.

The 43rd Annual UNLVino takes place March 30 through April 1. Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Bubble-Licious champagne tasting at The Venetian, Sake Fever at Red Rock Resort and the finale Grand Tasting on April 1 at Paris Las Vegas.

UNLVino began in 1974 as a scholarship fundraiser for William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration at UNLV.

CONDOLENCES

Sad to report the passing of Casey Folks from a stroke over the weekend. Casey, who was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2012, owned Sportsman Cycle here as a premiere motorcycle racing shop.

Competing in nearly every type of off-road race throughout the Western United States, Casey began Best in the Desert in 1984 for motorcycles and the Las Vegas to Reno race in 1996. He won 16 championships in his career and in 1980 was the first to Ironman the Baja 1000 and finish. He was the only person to finish every Barstow to Las Vegas race.

Casey suffered a stroke as he prepared to drop a flag on a race in Parker, Arizona, and was transported by medical airlift to Las Vegas for care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the stroke that same morning.

CHARGE IT!

Pull out your platinum credit card! When Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore throws its Super Bowl party for fans Feb. 5, the Hail Mary VIP seating package comes with a $35,000 tab.

The table is for 20 guests and includes a six-liter bottle of Armand de Brignac Champagne, one case of Coors Light and four liquor bottles with bottled water and Red Bull. There are cheaper alternatives: The First Down seating goes for $150, and The Touchdown Table is for eight guests with two bottles of vodka with mixers and two buckets of Coors Light.

ON THE RADIO

I’ve got competition … from Jeff Timmons, founding member and frontman of 98 Degrees. Monday through Friday at 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., Las Vegas resident Jeff will report celebrity gossip on the new radio station Q106.9 KVGQ-FM here owned by Kemp Broadcasting. Jeff promises glimpses into Hollywood, his take on entertainment news trends and delicious dish.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Loved the tweet that Glenn Beck sent after dinner at Giada at The Cromwell over the weekend. After enjoying lobster ravioli and rigatoni in vegetable Bolognese, the waiters served an anniversary dessert to mark his 17th wedding anniversary. Glenn tweeted a photo with, “17 years with the love of my life.”

Ben Rector and a dozen friends were at Topgolf at MGM Grand.

Seth Green and Breckin Meyer dined at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, as did Adam “Pacman” Bernard of the Cincinnati Bengals with 11 pals in a separate group.

