Red Carpet Report: Will Cher, Whoopi Goldberg, others really move after Trump’s election?

Las Vegas performers are among the Hollywood celebrities who might be making plane reservations with their travel agents today to leave America now that billionaire Donald Trump has been elected president.

We’ll see if the hyperbole is for real as early as this weekend with Whoopi Goldberg due to perform her comedy on the Strip on Friday night — ironically at T.I. owned by Phil Ruffin, one of Donald’s biggest supporters. When it comes to paydays, though, celebrities really don’t care who signs their checks.

Singer Cher has a deal in place at the new The Park Theater at Monte Carlo starting Feb. 8, but she may have to take a rocket ride back here if she wants the money from the mega-bucks contract. She vowed, “If Trump is elected, I’m moving to Jupiter.”

Somehow I just don’t think that the 70-year-old Goddess of Pop will give up the luxuries of her Beverly Hills and Malibu mega-mansions in California for the largest planet in the solar system. No couture shops selling Bob Mackie up there on the fifth planet from the sun. BTW, it’s $780 for top ticket prices opening night Feb. 8.

Other celebrities who have threatened to pack their bags include Barbra Streisand, Chelsea Handler, George Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Amy Schumer.

MIRACLE MARATHON RUNNER

We’ll be celebrating 50 years of the Las Vegas Marathon this weekend, and our best story is Michael Kutcher, Ashton Kutcher’s fraternal twin brother, who will start last in the half-marathon. For every runner he passes during the race, his company, Transamerica, will make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Born weighing less than 5 pounds, Michael was barely responsive at birth and struggled with his first breaths. He faced developmental delays, then was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before kindergarten. Worse at just age 13, Michael was diagnosed with heart failure and given less than a month to live.

The medical situation was so dire that an emergency request went out to find a heart transplant within 48 hours. Shortly after his diagnosis, Michael went into cardiac arrest and had just 48 hours to live. “I received my miracle heart within 24 hours,” Michael recalled. “This December, I will celebrate my 25-year heart anniversary. It’s hard to imagine I’ve lived with my new heart longer than my old.”

Now, at 38, he’s a father, assistant VP of Transamerica and a runner. Michael said he is looking forward to the Las Vegas visit and running on the Strip at night. Family members plan to join him. Ashton and his wife, Mila Kunis, who are awaiting the arrival of their second child, are expected to make a last-minute decision about joining Michael.

Said Michael: “When I signed up for this race, I knew that I wasn’t going to be one of the first runners to cross the finish line. I may even have to walk some of the way, but I’m going to finish the race and cross that finish line as a tribute to my donor.” The Tomorrow Chaser program is an initiative that Transamerica brings to its partnership with Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon Series. For every runner a Tomorrow Chaser passes, Transamerica donates $1 to charity.

NO-KILL MAGIC

Planet Hollywood headliner magician Murray Sawchuck each year presents a charity show to benefit Friends for Life Humane Society No-Kill Shelter here in Nevada where Murray himself has rescued three Chihuahuas. The other charities that will benefit this year are Rockin’ 4 Rescues and Vegas Rock Dog.

Murray is leading his “Family Magical Holiday Spectacular” variety show at Starbright Theater on Dec. 21 with Las Vegas star friends. You’ll see Lefty and April, his Planet Hollywood cast members, DJ JBray playing preshow tunes, vocalist Kaci Machacyk, Benny Hill comedian Lenny Windsor, singer Michael Shapiro of Reckless in Vegas, singer Zowie Bowie, juggler Steve August and magicians Jarrett & Raja.

To purchase tickets, go to MurrayMagic.com or call (702) 240-1301.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Boxing legend and Las Vegas resident Mike Tyson was at The Palm in the Forum Shops of Caesars Palace for dinner and to watch the election results. Mike enjoyed crispy calamari, iceberg lettuce wedge, Atlantic salmon filet, Chilean sea bass and creamed corn brulee in the newly renovated steakhouse.

Reality-TV hunk Daniel Maguire, who vied for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and searched for another shot at love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” enjoyed lunch of an ahi tuna burger and club soda at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon. The Canadian personal trainer and model hosts at nearby Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop tonight.

