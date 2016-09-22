Review: Carole King musical ‘Beautiful’ is magnificent at The Smith Center

When singer-songwriter Carole King helped open our Smith Center on Sept. 21, 2012, with her songs and duets with Martina McBride and Jennifer Hudson, she was spellbinding — just as Julia Knitel was Tuesday night portraying her in the opening night of the 16-show run of BEAUTIFUL — THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL.

As the sixth Broadway Las Vegas series began with the milestone of 10,000 subscribers, it seemed appropriate to kick it off with the musical that honors Carole. Julia’s performance is extraordinary and magnificent — and incredibly beautiful.

It’s one of the largest productions to grace the stage at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, possibly dwarfed only by WICKED. BEAUTIFUL took 16 trucks to deliver the production here, WICKED 18.

BEAUTIFUL’s singing, orchestra, songs, music, story, sets and performances are compelling. Julia received a standing ovation for her brilliant solo sets — truly masterpieces.

Kudos also to Liam Tobin as her cheating husband and fellow songwriter Gerry Goffin and best friends songwriters Cynthia Weil played by Erika Olson and Barry Mann delightfully portrayed by Ben Fankhauser. Curt Bouril plays mega-music producer Don Kirshner, who employed the quartet in his stable of writers.

You sit in the gorgeous Smith Center in awe of Carole’s talent. More than 400 of her compositions have been recorded by some 1,000 artists, resulting in 1,200 hits and six Grammys.

Just listen to Carole with James Taylor at The Troubadour in Los Angeles in 2007 with the hit she wrote with then-husband partner Gerry for The Shirelles, “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?,” and the beauty of “You’ve Got a Friend.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irEDzJPh1BM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4mNDS5rIRU

Julia does her total justice with her voice of an angel, and her cast mates are tremendous. I loved KINKY BOOKS and THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Smith Center, but I think that BEAUTIFUL is the best yet. (And I can’t wait for HAMILTON!)

You cannot miss BEAUTIFUL. It’s a complicated life journey cleverly and creatively boiled down to an artistic wonder that raises emotions of success, failure, heartbreak and joy. You also get all the hits, and I honestly felt the earth move.

Carole’s story and her amazing lyrics and music will inspire you to tackle anything life throws at you and knocks you to the floor, only to get back up and succeed even more than before.