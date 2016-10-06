Posted 

Review + photos: Cherry Boom Boom blasts off at Tropicana

Carmen Electra attends opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Thunder from Down Under attends opening opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Jarrett, Raja, Frank DiMaggio and Michael T. Ross of "One Epic Night" attend opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Ricardo Laguna attends opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Lance Burton and Gabriella Versace attend opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie attends opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Staci Flood, Kasey Campbell and Carmit Bachar attend opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Carmen Electra attends opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Carmen Electra attends opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Opening night of Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

By ROBIN LEACH
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

By definition, boom is a loud, deep resonant sound of a thumping drum, supersonic jet after burning through the sound barrier or pounding reverberation of thunder. Double it up to boom boom, put a cherry on top, and you’ve got the pulsating reverberation of the new rock ’n’ roll a go-go show at The Tropicana.

Cherry Boom Boom is awash with fantastic, frenzied and fiery dancers from L.A.’s music video scene. They explode with electric energy. They thrash about in an ever-escalating exclamation point of high sexual energy as tops get ripped off, slit skirts ride higher, sultry stockings break away from garter belts and the crack of the whip is a stinging reminder of rapid combustion.

The boom is a California Gold Rush as 16 showgirls strut, slither and slide over onstage props. The action is focused on captivating charmers of Stars & Stripes-wrapped chorus girls as GOOD in combat against dangerous dancers defrosted from denizens of deep as a force of BAD.

It’s star-spangled glamour with such tight, military-styled choreography one wonders why the goofy kids in the Romeo and Juliet storyline are even there as an unnecessary distraction from the hot action onstage.

Now that the weather has cooled, this is a show where temperatures really rise in ecstasy and eroticism. It’s definitely a new vision of the ribald adult cabaret shows for which Las Vegas is known. The dancers are just about everywhere except in the rafters.

Cherry Boom Boom celebrated its grand opening at Tropicana Theater, which housed FOLIES BERGERE. Model and actress Carmen Electra attended opening night. Married to Dennis Rodman, then Dave Navarro, Carmen has appeared as a guest star in the L.A. production and was with original members of The Pussycat Dolls, including Carmit Bachar, Kasey Campbell and Staci Flood, for the red carpet premiere.

Our thanks to photographers Denise Truscello of WireImage and Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau, who also captured Lance Burton, Don Gloude, Gerome Sapp and Ricardo Laguna on the red carpet. Also in attendance: Anthony Cools, Maren Wade, Murray Sawchuck, Tony Sacca, Troy Burgess, Zowie Bowie, THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER and ONE EPIC NIGHT co-hosts Jarrett & Raja and Michael T. Ross and cast members.

It always causes trouble when you single out standouts of an ensemble production like this one, but even knowing the risk I will give applause to Danielle Watts, who plays Cherry Swirl on the stripper pole with a vengeance; Ruthy Inchaustegui and Coco Boom on double whips that take you within a centimeter of your life; fearless aerialists Patricia Bouchebel as Cha Cha Boom; and B.J. Erdmann as Buck Wild.

Of the 11 Boom Booms and Boomettes, May Harli as Razzi Bang blinds with her moves and spiky Mohawk hair; Sarah Johnston explodes as Cherry Bomb; and Sharon Ferguson and Lena Giroux take command as dominatrix madams.

The costumes they wear and disrobe are a fetish dream or nightmare depending on your bent. There are PVC latex corsets and waist cinchers to accent hourglass figures oiled into thigh-crawling high-heeled boots that are a miracle to stand up in without toppling over.

You’ve never seen costumes and dancing like this in a live show before. It’s always only been on those fast-and-furious MTV videos. But these kids plugged in with 240 volts of electricity charging through their bountiful bodies burst onto the stage in an eruption that lasts 90 minutes, and only then you can wipe the sweat from your brow.

Forget the storyline: It isn’t needed. Forget the band: You’ve got all the hits you need. Forget the mechanical bull: This one should retire to Gilley’s. Forget everything else. You have modern, magnificent dance with a shock wave of released, erotic energy. This is the world of 21st century burlesque. Just stand clear of the whip!

 