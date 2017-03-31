Ricky Martin: ‘I’m honored to be part of the roster of artists who have called Las Vegas home’

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” sensation Ricky Martin has revealed some advance secrets about his new Las Vegas residency “All In” that premieres next Wednesday at Park Theater at Monte Carlo. For starters, Ricky will have 18 dancers onstage with him and says that he’s amazed by the high quality of the production.

The Puerto Rican heartthrob says that he’ll commute to and from his Los Angeles home to keep his young sons, Matteo and Valentino, grounded but will bring them here for playdates with fellow Puerto Rican Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. J.Lo headlines at nearby Axis at Planet Hollywood.

“I have to call her for advice about performing on the Strip. My sons sit backstage during the performances and have become my biggest critics,” he laughed. “I’m honored to be part of the roster of artists who have called Las Vegas home. I love performing, and I’ve been addicted to it ever since I started when I was 12.”