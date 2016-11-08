Robin Leach hosts ‘Legends in Concert’ at The Flamingo through Nov. 21

Come see the lookalike, soundalike performers in “Legends in Concert” at The Flamingo where I am playing guest host through Nov. 21. We don’t have Celine Dion because Las Vegas songbird Elisa Furr, who portrays her, is headlining “Legends in Concert” on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

We have Tina Turner, Garth Brooks, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. I had one rehearsal Sunday night before my debut and fortunately didn’t mess up. In fact, after tonight’s show, I’ll get a little expanded stage time in the middle of the show.

I’ll introduce Garth tonight and again Thursday, plus an introduction to the Michael Jackson tribute artist. Michael himself slipped into a booth to watch the show in 1998, and his mother, Katherine Jackson, has been a regular since his death in 2009.

These four performers, plus the hardest-rocking band on the Strip and six great singer-dancers, make “Legends” a fabulously fun show. Close your eyes and you’ll swear that you’re listening to the real star — if not actually sounding better, too.

Keep your eyes open, and you’ll swear that the lookalike is an identical match to the star themselves shown singing along on video screens. I was totally impressed because there’s no lip synching whatsoever — the live vocals are 100 percent real.

“Legends,” which has performed more than 18,000 shows on the Strip, began in 1983 as a 6-week experiment. Today, it boasts the title of the longest-running, independently owned production in the history of Las Vegas.

It performed uninterrupted for more than 25 years at the-then Imperial Palace (now The Linq Hotel) before moving to Harrah’s in 2009, then to the Flamingo in 2013, where it marked 30 years on the Strip.

It celebrated its 33rd anniversary in May now in Donny & Marie Showroom, which at the 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards on Saturday was named Best Showroom. The Las Vegas-headquartered company is about to open “Legends” shows in Australia and Macau.