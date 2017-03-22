Sally Steele film ‘Raised on Rock’ honors legendary Burnette family

Vegas Rocks Magazine publisher Sally Steele will film the final scene of her debut movie, “Raised on Rock: The Burnette Family Legacy,” on April 16 (Easter Sunday) at Club Madrid at Sunset Station. A red carpet will precede the filming, which reunites the Burnette family.

The legendary Burnette family includes Johnny Burnette (hit songs “You’re Sixteen,” “Dreamin’ ”) and Dorsey Burnette, who was with Johnny in The Rock and Roll Trio, which wrote, performed and launched hits including “Train Kept a Rollin’,” “Tear It Up” and more.

The family legacy continued with Johnny’s son, Rocky Burnette, and his No. 1 hit “Tired of Toein’ the Line,” and Billy Burnette, the son of Dorsey who was a member of Fleetwood Mac for 10 years.

Sally tells me that Mick Fleetwood has made an appearance in her film discussing the big influences of The Rock and Roll Trio and Burnette family. She said: “I couldn’t believe what an amazing true life, historic, rock and roll story I had stumbled on after a chance meeting with Rocky Burnette one year ago.

“Along with the untimely death of his father, I soon realized that the family endured generations of star power laced with rivalry, which divided them. The talent was passed down through the generations, but as the decades passed, these amazing artists were barely recognized.

“They influenced everyone from The Beatles to Aerosmith, and no one really gives them the recognition they deserve with all their amazing accolades. My goal was to reunite the family for one last time, which we will do for one special night, and honor Johnny Burnette and Dorsey Burnette, as well as their sons, Rocky and Billy Burnette.”

Guests expected to join the reunion include Dwight Twilley, Brenda Lee, rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson (a singing voice in Johnny Depp’s movie “Cry Baby”), James Intveld, Otis Day, Nick Hawk and more. Billy and Rocky will perform at the filming and be honored along with their parents.