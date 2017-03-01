Coachella at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, near Palm Springs runs the weekends of April 14 and 21, with Lady Gaga replacing Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, but the rock festival then becomes a honkytonk dance field with former Caesars Palace headliner Shania Twain making her debut there for the Stagecoach country music festival April 28-30.

The annual Stagecoach boasts star-studded concerts, barbecues and a Ferris wheel for marriage proposals. Knowing that Shania’s new album is based on her horrible divorce from former producer and husband Robert “Mutt” Lange, who ran off with her best friend, it should be a perfect place to play it for the popular sunset marriage yes-no site.

2017 ACM Awards at T-Mobile Arena co-hosts Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, both back for a second consecutive year at the awards, and regular Las Vegas headliners Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Kenny Chesney join Shania over the outdoor country music festival and party weekend.