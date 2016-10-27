Sir Elton John to release vinyl record collection with Burberry

There’s only going to be a limited run of 800 boxed copies of six classic albums by Sir Elton John for the British clothing retailer Burberry. They’ve partnered on the set of vinyl records selected by Elton consisting of six remastered albums released from 1970 and 2001 and one album previously unreleased on vinyl.

Each is individually numbered in gold glitter and embossed with Elton’s signature in gold lettering. The 180-gsm, 12-inch vinyl LPs include the original artwork and sleeve notes. The albums were remastered from original tapes by legendary engineer Bob Ludwig and the vinyl cut at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The box set will be available to purchase in November exclusively at Burberry stores across Asia, Europe, Canada and the U.S. and at Burberry.com. Elton said in a news release: “I’m really thrilled to see these albums reintroduced in such stylish form. Choosing these six wasn’t easy;

However, I think that they are a very good representation of my catalog between 1970 and 2001.

“Producing these albums was a real labor of love for everyone involved.” The earliest album in the box set, released in 1970, was the first album to launch Elton into the spotlight, with a track list including “Your Song” and “Take Me to the Pilot.”

Elton’s first live album was named after the date on which it was recorded, Nov. 17,1970, in front of an intimate audience at A&R Studios in New York, with his original band of piano, bass and drums, and was released in 1971. This became his fourth album to simultaneously appear on the Billboard Top 100, a feat that had not been accomplished since The Beatles.

The other albums are “Madman Across the Water” (1971), “Captain Fantastic-Brown Dirt Cowboy” (1975), “Too Low for Zero” (1983) and “Songs From the West Coast” (2001). The boxed set is $375 but doubtless will be worth thou$and$ in a short time due to the limited run.