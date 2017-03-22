Star bites: Cindy Crawford creates burger, Rande Gerber margarita at Umami at SLS for charity

As part of SLS Las Vegas’ Artist Series, fashion icon and supermodel Cindy Crawford and her nightclub king husband, Rande Gerber, have created a limited-edition burger-and-beverage combo at Umami Burger and Beer Garden: Cindy’s Casa Burger and Rande’s Spicy Margarita.

Available now through May 12, proceeds from the sale of each burger and cocktail benefits The American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, and its “Fighting Cancer So Kids Won’t Have To” campaign.

Cindy’s Casa Burger — a spicy twist on a classic burger featuring two jalapeno-stuffed beef patties layered with crushed avocado, butter lettuce, oven-roasted tomato, miso mustard, caramelized onions, American cheese and house spread topped with crispy tortilla chips, salsa brava and queso fresco — is $14.

Rande’s Spicy Margarita — made with his Casamigos Blanco, muddled serrano peppers, fresh lime juice, orange juice, house-made simple syrup and a PAMA infusion and topped with Xicaru Mezcal, Cointreau foam and thinly sliced serrano pepper — is $11.